Thursday, March 18, 2021
Have you tried Delnaaz Irani-style Parsi chai? Check out the recipe

"My chai is the talk of the town," said actor Delnaaz Irani on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 18, 2021 9:10:11 am
Would you like to try this recipe?

Most of us love to begin our day with a special cup of chai. But if you are a tea lover who likes to try different types of tea, then you must try this easy chai recipe from actor Delnaaz Irani.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor shared the recipe with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Check it out.

Ingredients

Boiling water
Mint or pudina leaves
Ginger
Sugar
Tea leaves
Milk

Method

Boil water. Add mint leaves and ginger. Boil it well.
Add sugar, tea leaves and stir.
Add milk and keep stirring.
Let it boil well.

Here’s what she said. “My chai is the talk of the town. My friends come here for the evening chai, and my morning chai is liked by my darling Percy (Karkaria). It is one thing that I am really proud of,” she said.

