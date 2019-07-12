Delicious recipes you must try this weekend

Did you have a hectic work week and are looking forward to the weekend to indulge in some good food and spend quality time with your loved ones? Then we have you covered! These recipes from Time Machine are the perfect way to unwind over the weekend.

Advertising

From Chilli Silken Tofu to Tandoori Stuff Tangri — which recipe would you like to try?

Vegetarian Lasagna

Ingredients:

200 g – Mushrooms (thinly sliced)

400 g – Diced tomatoes with oregano and basil

80 g – Baby spinach

30 g – Butter

2 tbsp – Plain flour

2 cups – Reduced-fat milk

1 cup – Reduced-fat grated mozzarella cheese

125 g – Dried lasagna pasta sheets

1 1/2 tbsp – Olive oil

1 – Onion (finely chopped)

2 – Garlic cloves (crushed)

1 – Medium red capsicum (chopped)

Method:

*Preheat the oven at 180°C fan-forced.

Advertising

*Heat the oil in a heavy fry pan over medium heat; add onion, garlic, capsicum and mushroom. Stir in the tomatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low. Simmer for 10 minutes or until sauce has thickened and then remove from heat. Stir in the spinach. Cover and set aside for two minutes and season with salt and pepper.

*Melt butter in a pan until a foam is formed and then add flour and cook using a wooden spoon for a minute. Remove from heat and gradually add milk. Keep stirring to avoid lumps for about five minutes or until sauce boils and thickens. Remove pan from heat. Stir in half the cheese and set aside.

*Lightly grease a square baking dish and spoon half the vegetable mixture into it. Place half the lasagna sheets over and mixture. Repeat the layers and add the sauce over it. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

*Bake for 40 minutes or until it turns golden and tender. Stand for 10 minutes and your lasagna is ready to be served.

Chilli Silken Tofu

Ingredients

300 g – Packed silken tofu (chilled)

¼ cup – Julienned spring onion

½ – Large red chilli (finely sliced)

¼ – Medium-sized red capsicum

½ – Small onion (finely sliced)

1 tbsp – Julienned ginger

2 – Small garlic cloves (roughly chopped)

1 tbsp – Red wine

2 tbsp – Light soy sauce

2 tsp – Vinegar

1 tsp – Sugar

¼ tsp – Olive oil

1 – Large red chilli (sliced diagonally)

⅓ cup – Water

Coriander sprigs

Method:

*To prepare the chilli sauce, heat oil in a pan, add onion, ginger, garlic and stir fry for around one minute over high heat. Add soya sauce, vinegar, sugar and olive oil and stir fry for less than 1 minute making sure you don’t burn the onion.

*Remove the seeds and membranes from capsicum and cut into fine slices and set aside. In the mixture (prepared above) toss in chilli and reserved capsicum and stir-fry for 30 seconds. Pour water and let it simmer.

*Cut the tofu into 6-8 pieces as desired and make sure you drain away the excess liquid.

*Lightly coat the tofu pieces with flour. Heat oil and then add the pieces but make sure the oil is hot to avoid stickiness. Deep-fry tofu for about four minutes or until lightly browned and crisp.

*Serve in a shallow bowl and spoon over chilli sauce. Garnish with coriander and you’re good to go!

Stuffed Tandoori Tangri

Stuffing Ingredients:

4 – Chicken leg pieces

100 g – Chicken keema

1 – Finely chopped onion

1/2 tsp – Cumin

1 tsp – Ginger garlic paste

2 tbsp – Chopped cashew nuts

1 – Green chIlli chopped

1/2 tsp – Cumin powder

1/2 tsp – Chilli powder

2 tbsp – Grated cheese

2 tbsp – Chopped coriander

Salt (to taste)

Oil

Marinade Ingredients:

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tbsp – Red chili powder

1/2 tsp – Salt

1 cup thick hung curd

1/2 cup – Thick cream

2 tbsp – Grated cheese

1 tsp – Jeera (crushed)

1 tbsp – Cornflour

1-2 tsp – Red chili powder

Turmeric (pinch)

1 tsp – Garam masala

2 tbsp – Ginger garlic paste

1 tbsp – Tandoori masala

2 tbsp – Chopped coriander

3 tsp – Oil

salt (to taste)

Method:

*Create a proper stuffing by heating 1 tbsp oil in a pan and adding cumin seeds, finely chopped onions and sauteing until it turns transparent. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies and saute till onion turns golden. Add minced chicken and stir fry for 4-5 minutes and then add all the ingredients listed under it except cheese. Remove from flame and keep aside to cool.

*Wash the chicken legs and marinade them for around two hours; the longer the better.

*With your fingers, make maximum space in the chicken legs to stuff. Make rough balls of the stuffing and fill each cut with a stuffing ball. Try to fill as much as possible.

Advertising

*Place the stuffed marinated legs on a greased grill for about 20 minutes and your stuffed tangri are ready to be served.