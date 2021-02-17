scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Latest news

Healthy binge: Make this delicious pizza with a cauliflower crust tonight (recipe inside)

Give your pizza a healthy makeover with this super easy recipe!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2021 8:00:53 pm
pizza recipes, easy pizza recipes, easy recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, cauliflower recipes, gobhi pizza, how to make pizza crust,Time to try out this tasty pizza. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We often experiment with recipes by giving them a healthy makeover. And since we have been craving a pizza today, we decided to continue with the trend give it a nutritional spin.

But what we have in store for you today may take you by surprise — a pizza with a cauliflower crust!

Don’t believe us? Check out this super delicious recipe from Radhika Karle.

Pizza with Cauliflower Crust

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Want a healthier pizza? Try this Pizza with a cauliflower crust recipe and satisfy your pizza cravings without cheating on your healthy lifestyle. Easy to make, grain-free and so healthy,” she said.

Ingredients

1 – Head of the cauliflower, stem removed
½ cup – Shredded mozzarella cheese
¼ cup – Grated parmesan cheese
½ tsp – Dried oregano
Salt
¼ tsp – Minced garlic
2 – Large eggs, lightly beaten
¼ cup – Pizza sauce
½ cup – Sliced and grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and onion, for toppings

ALSO READ |Cook up new ideas in your kitchen: Try finger-licking Finger Millet Pancake Pizza

Method

*Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
*Break the cauliflower into florets and pulse in a food processor until fine. Steam the cauliflower, covered, for five minutes. Let it cool.
*In a bowl, combine the cauliflower with ¼ cup mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, ½ teaspoon salt, garlic and eggs.
*Transfer to the center of the baking sheet and spread into a 10-inch circle to make a pizza crust. Bake until golden, about 20 minutes.
*Spread pizza sauce on the crust; top with vegetables and sprinkle the remaining mozzarella.
*Return to the oven and bake for additional 10 minutes.

Would you try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Manika Sheokand, VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020, receives a warm welcome in Panchkula

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement