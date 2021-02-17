Healthy binge: Make this delicious pizza with a cauliflower crust tonight (recipe inside)

February 17, 2021 8:00:53 pm
We often experiment with recipes by giving them a healthy makeover. And since we have been craving a pizza today, we decided to continue with the trend give it a nutritional spin.
But what we have in store for you today may take you by surprise — a pizza with a cauliflower crust!
Don’t believe us? Check out this super delicious recipe from Radhika Karle.
Pizza with Cauliflower Crust
“Want a healthier pizza? Try this Pizza with a cauliflower crust recipe and satisfy your pizza cravings without cheating on your healthy lifestyle. Easy to make, grain-free and so healthy,” she said.
Ingredients
1 – Head of the cauliflower, stem removed
½ cup – Shredded mozzarella cheese
¼ cup – Grated parmesan cheese
½ tsp – Dried oregano
Salt
¼ tsp – Minced garlic
2 – Large eggs, lightly beaten
¼ cup – Pizza sauce
½ cup – Sliced and grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and onion, for toppings
Method
*Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
*Break the cauliflower into florets and pulse in a food processor until fine. Steam the cauliflower, covered, for five minutes. Let it cool.
*In a bowl, combine the cauliflower with ¼ cup mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, ½ teaspoon salt, garlic and eggs.
*Transfer to the center of the baking sheet and spread into a 10-inch circle to make a pizza crust. Bake until golden, about 20 minutes.
*Spread pizza sauce on the crust; top with vegetables and sprinkle the remaining mozzarella.
*Return to the oven and bake for additional 10 minutes.
Would you try?
