Healthy binge: Make this delicious pizza with a cauliflower crust tonight (recipe inside)

Time to try out this tasty pizza. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We often experiment with recipes by giving them a healthy makeover. And since we have been craving a pizza today, we decided to continue with the trend give it a nutritional spin.

But what we have in store for you today may take you by surprise — a pizza with a cauliflower crust!

Don’t believe us? Check out this super delicious recipe from Radhika Karle.

Pizza with Cauliflower Crust

“Want a healthier pizza? Try this Pizza with a cauliflower crust recipe and satisfy your pizza cravings without cheating on your healthy lifestyle. Easy to make, grain-free and so healthy,” she said.

Ingredients

1 – Head of the cauliflower, stem removed

½ cup – Shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup – Grated parmesan cheese

½ tsp – Dried oregano

Salt

¼ tsp – Minced garlic

2 – Large eggs, lightly beaten

¼ cup – Pizza sauce

½ cup – Sliced and grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and onion, for toppings

Method

*Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

*Break the cauliflower into florets and pulse in a food processor until fine. Steam the cauliflower, covered, for five minutes. Let it cool.

*In a bowl, combine the cauliflower with ¼ cup mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, ½ teaspoon salt, garlic and eggs.

*Transfer to the center of the baking sheet and spread into a 10-inch circle to make a pizza crust. Bake until golden, about 20 minutes.

*Spread pizza sauce on the crust; top with vegetables and sprinkle the remaining mozzarella.

*Return to the oven and bake for additional 10 minutes.

Would you try?

