Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Satiate your sugar cravings with these healthy matcha brownies (recipe inside)

Matcha strengthens bone density, promotes healthier cholesterol levels, and even has its link to the powerful antioxidant EGCG known for cancer prevention.

matcha browniesConsuming matcha brownies is a healthy way to satisfy your sweet tooth. (Moya Matcha/Instagram)

What better than a bunch of lip-smacking brownies to satisfy those unannounced sugar cravings? But with people becoming increasingly health conscious and aware of the plethora of benefits a healthy diet carries, these cravings for sugary, sweet food items have sure taken a backseat. But, what if we tell you that you don’t have to compromise on taste to remain healthy?

Since our childhood, one item that has been irreplaceable on our plate is greens. In recent times, matcha has gained immense popularity because of its high concentration of leaves’ nutrients. Loaded with antioxidants and vitamins, this ingredient is a natural glow booster. It brims with properties to strengthen bone density, promotes healthier cholesterol levels, and even has its link to the powerful antioxidant EGCG which is known for cancer prevention.

Now imagine delicious brownies, but matcha! As such, Sunny Yue, a recipe creator on Instagram for all things sweet and healthy, reveals her easy-to-make matcha brownies recipe.

Recipe:

1/3 cup melted butter
1/3 cup white chocolate
2 eggs
3/4 cup white sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 cup flour
2 tbsp matcha powder

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F.
2. In a bowl, melt the butter.
3. Add melted white chocolate to the melted butter.
4. In a separate large bowl, mix the eggs, sugars, and vanilla extract. Use a stand mixer and beat until light and fluffy.
5. Once it’s fluffy, add the melted butter and white chocolate mix into it.
7. Adding the flour and matcha, gently fold the ingredients.
10. Bake for 25 minutes.

And voila! Your healthy matcha brownies are ready to be relished.

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
