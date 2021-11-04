Five delicious Diwali snacks that you can prepare in less than 30 minutes

Diwali, the festival of lights, is also the time when people gorge on delicious delicacies. While it is advised that you stick to a healthy eating pattern, occasional cheat meals are allowed. If you are looking for recipes to prepare at home, to share with friends and family members, Kirtee Sanket Somnache, a food creator on Trell shares these delicious snack options. Read on.

1. Sweet shankarpali

(Photo: PR handout) (Photo: PR handout)

Sweet shankarpali is diamond shaped, crisp, flaky, melt in the mouth fried sweet snack from Maharashtra. First, in a large mixing bowl dissolve ¼ cup sugar in ¼ cup water. Add in 1 cup maida, 1 tsp rava, ¼ tsp cardamom powder, 2 tbsp ghee and ½ tsp salt. Combine well and knead a soft dough. Further, roll it slightly thick like paratha. Cut in diamond shape, size of your choice. Fry in hot oil, stir occasionally, keeping the flame on medium till it turns golden and crisp.

2. Gulab jamun

(Photo: PR handout) (Photo: PR handout)

First, 1 cup soft khoya in a bowl and mash it.Then add ¾ cup or 100 grams grated paneer, fine rava (semolina), 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, ¼ teaspoon baking powder and ½ teaspoon cardamom powder to the mashed khoya. Add 1 tablespoon of milk and gather together to form a dough with milk. Don’t knead. Just gently mix. Cover the dough and set aside for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, make small balls from the dough without cracks and place the dough balls in the medium hot oil. Fry them till they become golden. Then take out and dip into the sugar syrup.

3. Balushahi

(Photo: PR handout) (Photo: PR handout)

First take ¼ cup ghee, ¼ cup chilled fresh curd in a bowl and whisk till it becomes light and smooth. Now take 2 cups of maida to which add 1 pinch salt, 1 pinch baking soda and ½ teaspoon baking powder. Now add the whisked mixture to it and knead a soft dough. Cover the dough and keep aside for 15 minutes. Take out small to medium-sized balls from the dough. Roll them gently into a balushahi shape. Then fry it in batches for mins on a medium low flame till it becomes golden. Then take out and dip them in a hot sugar syrup.

ALSO READ | This Diwali season, incorporate these healthy eating habits

4. Chirote

(Photo: PR handout) (Photo: PR handout)

Chirote is crispy, sweet is a Maharashtrian recipe. Mix rava, maida, salt and 1 tbsp of ghee together. Knead the flour with milk and make a soft dough. Rest this dough for 30 mins. Whisk ghee till it gets soft and fluffy. Add cornflour and whisk again till it forms a smooth creamy paste. After 30 mins, knead the flour again and make 6 balls. Roll the dough balls into thin chapatis. Take one chapati and apply the ghee and cornflour paste with a brush evenly. Layer the second chapati on top of it and again apply the paste and repeat this process with the third chapati. Roll the 3 layers together tightly into a cylinder like a Swiss roll. Cut the cylinder into small equal size pieces with a knife. Press each piece and roll into small discs. Heat oil in a pan for frying. Add the discs to the oil and fry them till golden brown. These will be puffed and layers separate out when done. Sprinkle powdered sugar on the fried discs or dip them in a sugar syrup.

ALSO READ | Diwali special: Nutritionist shares healthy sweet recipes

5. Suryakala

(Photo: PR handout) (Photo: PR handout)

Crumble khoya, add chopped nuts, powdered sugar and cardamom powder and mix well. Now take maida in a mixing bowl, add ghee and salt and mix it to knead the dough. Set aside to rest for 15 mins. Now roll small puris from dough. Then take out puri and add 2 tsp of khoya stuffing over it and place another puri on it. And seal the edge by pinching and folding them to form Suryakala. Then add it to the medium hot oil and fry until golden brown. Drain and add to the warm sugar syrup.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!