Delicious dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth

Most of us have a sweet tooth and desserts are our weakness. Be it a scoop of ice cream, a gooey cheesecake or a small piece of mithai – no meal feels complete without a mouthful of our favourite sweet. To add some sweetness to your day, we have put together some recipes by Chef Devendra Bungla, corporate pastry chef, Hyatt Regency Delhi. Give them a try, you are sure to love them.

Mango Creme Brûlée

Advertising

Ingredients:

250g – Milk full cream

375ml – Cream Amul pack

250kg – Mango puree

100g – Sugar

12 – Egg yolks

Method:

*Mix all the ingredients together in a steal pot and cook on slow fire so that the sugar dissolves.

*Clear the froth, and put the mixture in a small butter dish.

*Bake at 160© for 25 to 30 minutes on a water bath. Don’t over bake.

*Remove from oven and wait for it to cool down.

*Sprinkle sugar over the creme brulee and fire with gas torch till caramelised; then serve.

Raspberry Crumble Éclair

Advertising

Ingredients:

Éclairs

250ml – Water

200g – Butter

250ml – Milk

5g – Salt

10g – Sugar

300g – Flour

9 – Eggs

Crumble topping

200g – Butter

225g – Sugar

275g – Flour

Raspberry colour as required

Vanilla Chantilly (Filling)

50g – Full cream milk

50g – Sugar

½ – Vanilla bean

7.5g – Melted gelatin

100g – Mascarpone cheese

450g – Elle & Vire cream

50g – Raspberry jam

200g – Vanilla Chantilly

Method:

Crumble:

*Mix butter, sugar and flour together and add colour.

*Let it rest for one hour, and then roll the dough thin and keep it in the fridge.

Éclairs:

*Boil milk, water and butter in a sauce pan.

*Add flour, salt and sugar to this mixture and keep whisking till it achieves a dough-like consistency.

*Remove from the fire, add eggs gradually.

*Pipe out éclair and cover with crumble dough.

*Bake at 200 degrees for 18 to 20 min.

Vanilla Chantilly:

*Boil milk, sugar, and vanilla and remove from heat.

*Add melted gelatin, mascarpone cheese and Elle & Vire liquid cream cream.

*Mix properly and keep in the chiller overnight.

*Take out vanilla chantilly, whip the mixture till it is fluffy and then add raspberry jam and fill in the éclairs.

*Bake at 180 C for 25 minutes.

Financier with Orange Macaroon

Ingredients:

Financier

350g – Clarify butter

500g – Icing Sugar

350g – Egg white

200g – Almond powder

150g – Flour

Orange macaroon

90g – Eggs white

180g – Sugar

112g – Almond powder

Orange colour as required

Macaroon filling

125g – Butter

37g – Icing sugar

2 – Egg yolk

37ml – Milk

Orange zest (to taste)

Method:

Financier

*Take a pan and put 500 gms butter and cook until the butter is clarified and brown in color; then strain.

*Keep it aside to cool down.

*Mix all the dry ingredients in the mixing bowl with egg white. Add clarify butter and mix well.

*Put in the fridge for two hours.

*Take out from the fridge and put the mix the mold.

*Bake at 180 C for 25 minutes.

Advertising

Macaroon

*Take egg white and sugar in a bowl.

*Warm it on a double boiler till the sugar gets completely dissolved.

*Whisk it on machine till peak consistency appears.

*Add colour and essence of desired choice.

*Add finely sliced almonds in this mixture.

*Remove air from the mixture by mixing with hands.

*Make a smooth mix and leave it in a bowl for 10 minutes.

*Pipe out the macrons on silicon sheet.

*Bake at 135C for 20 to 22 minutes.

*Ready to garnish on financier.