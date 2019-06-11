Add some sweetness to your day with these delicious dessert recipes

Charles M. Schulz once said that ‘All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt’. While it is not advised to have a lot of sweets, you can always enjoy a piece of cake or brownie. So why not add some sweetness to your day by indulging in these delicious dessert recipes by Trepan Singh, chef, Catalyst. Also, what better way to cheer yourself on a hot day.

From Fudgy Oreo Brownie to Nutella cheesecake which recipe would you like to try?

Oum Ali

Ingredients:

1⁄4 cup – Sliced almonds

4 – Butter croissants

1⁄4 cup – Raisins

400-500ml – Milk

250ml – Double cream

1⁄4 cup – Granulated sugar

1⁄4 cup – Coconut chips

2 tsp – Vanilla extract

Method:

*Pre-heat the oven to 180 degrees and place the croissants in an oven dish to toast for 10 mins.

* Then take a pan and add milk and sugar. Let it boil, and then add vanilla into the same.

*Afterwards, break the toasted croissants and place them in an oven dish. Sprinkle nuts, raisins, coconut chips on the top and add a layer of croissant.

*Pour milk over it, ensuring it is evenly covering the croissants.

*Bake it for 15 minutes, until the cream bubbles and the dish is golden brown.

*Serve warm.

Fudgy Oreo Brownie

Ingredients :

50g – Walnuts

4 – Oreo biscuits

250g – Eggless cake mix (brownie)

2 tbsp – Butter

100 ml – Full cream milk

100g – Chocolate dessert topping

Method:

*Firstly, preheat oven to 180 degree Celsius.

*Now take a bowl and add brownie mix, Oreo biscuits, walnuts and melted butter. Then, mix it until batter is smooth.

*Grease the inside of (8 inch) square baking pan and pour in the batter.

*Bake the same for approximately 30 minutes and turn the brownie upside down while it is still hot.

*Once it cools down, cut the brownie into four equal sizes.

*Sserve different portions of brownie with dessert topping chocolate on top with vanilla ice cream or any other choice of ice cream in particular.

Nutella cheesecake



Ingredients:

To make the base

200g or about 20 – Oreo/digestive cookies, cream removed

6tbsp – Unsalted butter, melted

To make the cream cheese filling

500g – Cream cheese, room temperature

3/4 cup – Heavy cream

2/3 cup – Nutella

60g – Icing sugar

1tbsp – Cornstarch

2 tsp – Vanilla extract

3 – Eggs (room temperature)

Method:

Prepare the crust

*Crush the biscuits in a bowl and add butter and 10 ml Nutella. Mix everything with the back of the spoon.

*Prepare the cream cheese filling by combining the icing sugar with cornstarch in a bowl.

*Now, beat the cream cheese with 3/4 cup heavy cream until well combined and the mixture seems fluffy as the heavy cream has whipped a bit. Gradually add the icing sugar and mix until creamy and smooth. Add vanilla extract and mix again until well combined. Add one egg at a time, until each egg is well incorporated into the mix.

*Pour the white cream cheese mixture over the prepared crust. Carefully add Nutella mixture on top and use a rubber spatula to spread evenly.

*Place the batter in the oven for 45-55 minutes on 150C to bake. Turn off the heat and leave it another 45 minutes in the oven.

*Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool completely at room temperature.

*For topping, mix cream and nuts in a bowl. Spread the topping on the cheesecake. Prepare a cone of Nutella for dressing.

*Place the cake in the refrigerator for about 5-6 hours. Serve straight from the fridge for best results.