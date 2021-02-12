scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
Enjoy the weekend with these cute and yummy cakesicles

They not only look super cute but are also extremely easy to make. All you need are just three ingredients!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 12, 2021 3:00:35 pm
They look super adorable and taste delicious! (Photo: shivesh17/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Nothing compares to enjoying a weekend in the company of your loved ones. But throw in a dessert and the time spent together suddenly becomes much sweeter and more fun!

So, if you have everything else planned for the upcoming Valentine’s Day weekend, and have been looking for that perfect dessert recipe to impress your partner with, then you are at the right place!

Today, we have a decadent dessert recipe for you, courtesy YouTuber and baker Shivesh Bhatia.

Ingredients

½ cup – Red velvet cake crumbs
400gms – White compound chocolate
3 tbsp – Cream cheese frosting (Recipe here)

Steps

*Roughly chop white compound chocolate and melt it over a double boiler. To do this, take a glass bowl and place it over a pan filled with water. Put the compound chocolate into the glass bowl and keep mixing using a spatula until it melts.

*In a separate bowl, add the cake crumbs, frosting and combine until nicely mixed. Set it aside.

*Now take a cakesicle mould and pour the melted white compound chocolate mix into all the cavities. Swirl the mould around so that it is properly covered. Finally, turn it upside down to get rid of any excess chocolate.

*In each mould, insert an ice cream stick to make an indent. Then pop the mould into the refrigerator until it is set.

*Repeat the coating process and once it is set, bring out the mould and fill it with the cake crumbs and frosting filling.

*Then, one last time, pour the remaining compound. Don’t forget to get rid of the excess. Set it in the fridge for a few hours and then demould them. Decorate with edible hearts and flowers!

Enjoy!

