These flavour-packed avocado recipes are healthy and easy to make

Termed as a superfood, avocados are rich in essential vitamins like A, B, C, E, K and even minerals such as magnesium, iron, copper and potassium. Native to southern Mexico, avocados are today relished across the globe in various forms including ice cream and even toast topping. So why not indulge in the goodness of this green-coloured fruit with a buttery texture, which is high-priced, but packed with health benefits.

Advertising

These delicious recipes by Swasti Aggarwal, food strategist, Foodhall are easy to make, healthy and high on flavours!

Traditional Guacamole

Serves: 2

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 – Large Hass avocado, peeled and pitted

1 cup – Tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup – Onion, chopped

1/4 cup – Cilantro, chopped

2-3 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 – Jalapeno, chopped

1/2 tsp – ARQA guacamole spice mix

1 tsp – Extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Advertising

*Mash avocados in a bowl until creamy. A few small chunks are fine.

*Mix tomato, onion, cilantro, lemon juice and jalapeno with the mashed avocado.

*Season with 1/2 teaspoon spice mix. Taste and add salt if required.

*Drizzle extra virgin olive oil is required. Refrigerate.

*Serve with baked nachos.

Keto Chocolate Avo Mousse

Serves: 6

Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 – Large flesh of ripe avocados

1/2 cup – Unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup – Coconut cream

1/4 cup – Powdered sweetener (Stevia or Splenda)

1/2 tsp – Vanilla extract

1 tsp – Cinnamon

Nutmeg; a pinch

Sea Salt; a pinch

10-12 – Raspberries

Almond Slivers; a handful

Method:

*Add avocado and coconut cream to a processor and pulse.

*Add unsweetened cocoa powder, powdered sweetener, salt and spices. Mix well.

*Pour mixture in 6 shot glasses and chill for at least an hour.

*Garnish with almond slivers and raspberries. Serve chilled.

Avocado Toast with Peri Peri Almond Butter

Serves: 1

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 slice – Rye sourdough

1 tbsp – Unsweetened almond butter

1 tsp – Peri Peri spice mix

1/2 – Ripe avocado, sliced

1 tsp – Hemp seeds

Salt and pepper; to taste

Olive oil and lemon juice; for dressing

Method:

*Toast the rye sourdough bread slice in the toaster and smear with almond butter mixed with peri-peri on one side.

Advertising

*Thinly slice the peeled ripe avocado, dress with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and crushed pepper and place on top of the toast.

*Sprinkle hemp seeds and savour!