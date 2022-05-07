‘Delicious’: Australian cricketer Pat Cummins tries Pav Bhaji in India for the first time

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, who is currently playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, tried Pav Bhaji for the first time after asking for dinner recommendations in Mumbai on Twitter.

In a tweet, he asked his fans and followers for local dishes to try in Mumbai.

The Australian Test captain then decided to try Pav Bhaji among other options like Vada Pav, Misal Pav etc. Cummins also posted a photo of Pav Bhaji he savoured in the Maximum city.

Wow, I’ve been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious https://t.co/QlIDc0ik4r — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

“Wow, I’ve been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious,” he wrote following his dinner.

As a fast food in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, Pav Bhaji consists of a vegetable curry or bhaji cooked in tomato gravy and served with soft hot buns or pav.

How is it made?

Bhaji is made of a choice of vegetables including potatoes, cauliflower, peas, carrots, and onions. It is blended with bhaji masala which is a lot hotter and spicier than your regular chat masala. It is then served with soft buttery buns.

Here’s a recipe you would like to try at home, courtesy chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Ingredients

1 – Large potato boiled, peeled and grated

2 – Medium onions, finely chopped

2 – Large tomatoes, finely chopped

2 tbsp – Green capsicum, finely chopped

4 – Pavs

2 tbsp – Butter

1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste

1 tbsp – Red chilli paste

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

2 tbsp – Pav bhaji masala

½ tbsp – Lemon juice

1½ tbsp – Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

Method

*Cut pav into small pieces.

*Heat butter in a non-stick pan. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté well. Add onions, mix well and sauté till browned.

*Add tomatoes and mix. Add salt, mix well and cook till the tomatoes turn soft and pulpy.

*Add chilli paste and chilli powder and mix. Add potato and mix. Add pav bhaji masala, capsicum and some water. Mix well and cook for 1-2 minutes.

*Add pav pieces and mix. Add lemon juice and coriander leaves, mix well and cook for a minute.

*Serve hot with lemon wedges.

