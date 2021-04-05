A Delhi shop sells ‘pure gold’ paan for Rs 600; here’s how it is made

This gold paan is being sold in Connaught Place in Delhi. (Source: yamuspanchayat_official/Instagram)

A video of a paan (betel leaf) parlour in Delhi has been doing the rounds on social media. Yamu Panchayat’s shop in Connaught Place has garnered attention because of a special gold paan variety it is selling.

In a video shared on the shop’s Instagram account, a woman shows the ingredients used to make ‘raffaelo gold paan’.

The woman begins making the paan by smearing it with chuna (calcium hydroxide), followed by chutney and khushboo (aroma), which are then mixed together. She explained that the ingredients not only add to the taste but also moisturise the throat. Then the paan is then loaded with dry dates, grated coconut, fennel seeds and the ‘magic ingredient’ gulkand. And then, raffaelo (a chocolate) is added. The paan is then folded and wrapped in “pure gold” varq, and then garnished with cherry and raffaelo.

The woman making the paan also shares the health benefits of each of the ingredients. Watch:

This gold paan costs Rs 600.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the now-viral gold paan. While some expressed amazement, others felt it was overpriced and missed some important ingredients. “I honestly think it’s overpriced why Rs 600 when people can get quality pan in Rs 100-150 range also,” wrote a user.

Would you like to try?