From pizza to momos: Here’s what India ordered in 2020

The most number of momos (2.5 million) were ordered in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. (Source: pixabay)

While being confined at home during the pandemic, food turned out to be a saving grace, from cooking to ordering in. Tracking people’s food preferences, Zomato has come up with a report on how Indians ordered food in 2020.

As per the report, pizza was among the most-ordered foods on the food delivery app. Till November 2020, there were more than 17 lakh orders for pizza. A person in Jalgaon, Maharashtra ordered 369 pizzas this year.

However, it was biryani was took the cake with Zomato delivering 22 of them every minute in 2020. About 1,988,094 veg biryanis were also ordered.

Also Read | The year in eating: Swiggy survey reveals popular food trends of 2020

The biggest order placed on the app amounted to Rs 1,99,950, and the discount availed was Rs 66,650. The amount for the smallest order was Rs 10.01; discount worth Rs 39.99 was availed. According to the report, Yash from Bengaluru placed 1,380 orders, which is almost four orders a day.

Again, the most number of momos (2.5 million) were ordered in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. Delhi alone ordered more momos than the three other cities combined.

Among desserts, gulab jamun emerged a favourite with over one lakh orders placed during Diwali.

Besides, Darjeeling’s spending on every order was more than all other cities–the average order value was Rs 500. On the other hand, Chandigarh placed most orders at midnight.

Which of these dishes did you order?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle