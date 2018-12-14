Delhi Food Truck Festival returns for third edition; to be held this weekend

The Delhi Food Truck Festival (DFTF) is back for its third season and will take place at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi from December 14 to 16. As the name suggests, the three-day long festival will witness the best food trucks in town at one place.

From street foods like chaats, pani puris and kebabs to various cuisines and desserts, there will be a whole range of dishes to choose from. Some of the big names include Café Coffee Day, Lalit Food Truck, Keventers, Chicago Pizza, EMOI, Oh so stoned, Baskin Robbins, Mughal Nama, Shawarma House, Burnout, Bhook Box, Wow Momos, Flip on Wheels, Masca Bites and House of Candy. The season pass will be available for Rs 499, which will be valid for all three days.

People will also get the chance to enjoy a musical extravaganza featuring popular Punjabi singers Sunanda Sharma and Jash Manak, Ninja and Ragini Tandan, Soul Curry and The Aamil Band, The White Walkers, among others.

Food Truck festivals have become a huge hit with Delhi residents. Earlier, we saw the fourth edition of Horn Ok Please Food Truck festival that took place from November 16 to 18, also at JLN Stadium, Delhi.