Bottle Rocket

An assortment of cocktails served in banta bottles at Nehru Place Social.

Delhi’s summer, that bane of its citizenry, has always been associated with some things — power outages, roads melting into black liquorice puddles and, of course, an urge in the sales of banta. Delhi’s state drink has been around longer than the aforementioned roads and power, by a couple of centuries in fact, but always has had the elements: fizzy citrusy goodness, chilled with crushed ice and served with black salt, chaat masala and lime juice. The bottle is carbonated and is iconic and ubiquitous to bus stops, markets and any other points of congregation in the city; and country. While most popular in north India, in the south it is known as Goli Soda, referring to the

marble that stoppers the bottle. Its most recent migration is to the city’s hip bars and restaurants.

Nostalgia has always been a favourite ingredient for wining and dining establishments looking to engage with their clientele. Most bars now resemble a glass blower’s exhibition, with all manner of shapes, sizes and colours of the crystalline commodity represented in glassware. From martini glasses to beer mugs to mason jars, the banta is the latest belle of the ball.

The recently opened Bunta Bar is a homage to the drink, with bottles (empty, alas) dominating the décor and banta cocktails. And they’re not the only one. Social by Impresario, does some mean mixes like a masala rum and cola, and a vodka kala khatta, while Farzi has its own take on the classic, including flavours such as kaala jamun and aam panna. Other restaurants doing their bit for the banta are Teddy Boy, Imly and Warehouse cafe.

“Banta has always enjoyed a cult status in the country, while cocktails have also become very popular. So we thought we’d give a new twist to an old classic by serving cocktails in the banta bottle,” says Vijay Prakash, mixologist at Impressario, adding, “One needs to know the right way of drinking from it so that the marble does not come back to the mouth of the bottle and block it when the bottle is tilted. Then there’s always this moral struggle that you go through when you have to decide whether to smash the bottle, grab the marble and run away.”

Well, you shouldn’t smash the bottles because, it’s not exactly rocket science (the carbonation and sealing of the bottles is a time consuming process). A specific machine fills and carbonates the bottles, which are produced in factories scattered over north India. While the largest factory is in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi is home to scores of single-room production units. Aman D, head mixologist for Massive restaurants, which operates Farzi and Masala Library, says, “We use the traditional banta machine, infusing alcohol with flavours that have an instant Indian connect. There are about 120-150 orders for bantas a day, which can go up during the weekend, and we don’t store the bantas for more than 48 hours.”

