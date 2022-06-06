Try these delectable summer treats straight from the kitchen of chef Kunal Kapur

The summer season is synonymous with cool drinks, hydrating fruits and lots of water! If you are looking for ways to satiate your taste buds while also making sure you stay healthy in the scorching heat, know that it all depends on what you put on your plate and feed your gut.

Chef Kunal Kapur says a perfect summer meal should comprise ingredients that “boost energy levels and keep you full throughout the day”.

He lists some power-packed recipes that are absolutely delectable and refreshing to consume in this weather; read on.

1. Oats mango smoothie

Serves – 2

Cooking time – 3 mins

Prep time – 3 mins

Ingredients

– 1 cup mango pulp

– Oats ½ cup

– 1 cup milk

– 1 teaspoon honey

– 1 teaspoon chia seeds

Method

* Soak oats in 1 cup of milk, refrigerate it overnight for 5-6 hours.

* Now make the smoothie, add soaked oats in the blender. Add mango pulp, and milk, blend it to a smooth consistency.

* Pour mango smoothie into a serving glass, top it with mango cubes and chia seeds and honey.

2. Summer oats beverage (vegan)

Serves – 1

Cooking time – 2 mins

Prep time – 2 mins

Ingredients

– Oats 2 tbsp

– Cold water 1 ½ cup

– Mint, chopped 1 tbsp

– Coriander, chopped 1 tbsp

– Roasted jeera, crushed ½ tsp

– Black salt ¼ tsp

– Salt to taste

Method

* Blend together the oats with water to make oats milk.

* Add the rest of the ingredients to balance the flavours and seasoning and serve cold.

3. Oats thayir sadam (oats curd)

Serves – 2

Cooking time – 6 mins

Prep time – 5mins

Ingredients

– Oats 1 cup

– Yoghurt 1 ½ cup

– Ginger, chopped 1 tsp

– Garlic, chopped 1 tsp

– Green chillies, chopped ½ tsp

– Red chilli whole 1 pc

– Mustard seeds 1 tsp

– Chana dal 1 tsp

– Coconut oil 1 tsp

– Pomegranate ½ cup

– Coriander, chopped 2 tbsp

– Salt to taste

– Pepper, freshly ground to taste

Method

* Wash excess starch from oats. Whisk the yoghurt and put the oats to soak and thicken.

* In a pan, heat the coconut oil and allow it to smoke. Once smoked, reduce the heat and add in the chana dal. As it begins to get a reddish tone, add the red chilli and cook for another 30 seconds. Add the mustard seeds and as it begins to pop, add in the chopped ginger, garlic and green chilli.

* Once it turns aromatic, turn off the heat, allow it to cook for 1 minute and add the soaked yoghurt and oats to the pan.

* Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with chopped coriander and pomegranates, and serve at room temperature.

