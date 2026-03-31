Deepika Padukone’s Pilates coach shares her hydration routine: ‘This isn’t a detox’; expert weighs in

Deepika Padukone and Helen‘s Pilates coach, Yasmin Karachiwala, recently shared her daily hydration routine, emphasising that one should pay as much attention to water as to food. “Everyone asks what I eat. But what I drink through the day matters as much for my strength, recovery, gut and glowing skin,” she said in an Instagram reel.

“I start my morning by having collagen water followed by a shot of lemon, and then I have hot jeera or cumin water. While working out, I add electrolytes to my water to avoid dehydration. An easier option is to add lemon and salt. Post workout, it’s a scoop of protein with creatine,” the 55-year-old shared.

Next, a shot of moringa with amla and curry leaves. “And then apple cider vinegar with water. Before lunch, I have a vegetable juice – either a green or a red one. I end with a cup of digestive tea post dinner,” she mentioned.

She also added, “This isn’t a detox. It’s just how I take care of my body every day.”

Dr Aniket Mule, Consultant in Internal Medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said hydration is more than just plain water, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. “The body needs fluids, electrolytes, and sometimes protein to work well, especially during intense training. However, for most people, adequate hydration from water, balanced meals, and natural foods is sufficient. A long list of drinks may sound impressive, but the key question is: does your body actually need all of them?”

Let’s start with collagen water, lemon shots, and jeera water. Are these beneficial?

They can be, but it depends on one’s situation. “Collagen supplements may support skin and joint health, though results can vary. Lemon water aids fluid intake and may help digestion, but it’s not a detox solution. Jeera (cumin) water can relieve bloating for some due to its mild digestive benefits. These are helpful additions, not medical necessities,” said Dr Mule.

What about electrolytes, protein shakes, and creatine?

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For people who sweat a lot during workouts, electrolytes can replace sodium and potassium lost through sweat. Protein after workouts supports muscle repair, especially when dietary protein intake is low. Creatine has solid evidence for boosting strength and performance, but it should be taken in recommended amounts and ideally under supervision, particularly for those with kidney issues, clarified Dr Mule.

Do you follow such a practice? (Photo: AI Generated) Do you follow such a practice? (Photo: AI Generated)

The routine also includes moringa, amla, vegetable juices, and apple cider vinegar. Do these provide real health benefits?

Many of these ingredients are rich in antioxidants and micronutrients. Amla is high in vitamin C, beetroot supports circulation, and leafy greens offer folate and iron. That said, juicing removes fibre, which is important for gut health. Apple cider vinegar may modestly help with blood sugar control, but it’s not a replacement for medical treatment, contended Dr Mule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Celebrity Fitness Instructor (@yasminkarachiwala)

What to note?

Excessive supplementation, acidic drinks, or high-dose powders can irritate the stomach, harm teeth, or strain the kidneys if misused. “ More isn’t always better,” remarked Dr Mule.

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Stay hydrated with water as your main source. “Add electrolytes if you train hard. Focus on whole foods rather than multiple shots and mixes. Hydration should support your lifestyle, not turn into a full-time job,” said Dr Mule.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.