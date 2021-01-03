Deepika Padukone likes this crunchy food item with her meals; find out!

Deepika Padukone loves to eat, but she loves her food even more when she can have it with some fryums. The actor, who is currently holidaying with husband Ranveer Singh and the rest of her family in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, shared in her Instagram story that she loves eating meals with fryums.

The picture is that of her plate, on which there is rice and dal, and a vegetable preparation. And to match up to the chewiness of the food, the actor has added the crunchy goodness of fryums on the side, with the caption: “How many of you like fryums with your meal…?”

The actor recently shared this picture with her followers on Instagram. The actor recently shared this picture with her followers on Instagram.

If you, too, are craving for some, here is a simple recipe for you to try at home, courtesy of YouTube channel ‘Magic of Indian Rasoi‘.

Ingredients:

– 1/2 cup of rice flour

– 4 cups of water

– 1 tsp of jeera/cumin seeds

– 1/2 tsp of salt or to taste

– 1/8 tsp of heeng/asafoetida

– 1 tsp paste of green chilies

– A few pinches of orange, red, green food colour

– Oil for deep frying

Please note:

– The preparation time is 5 minutes

– Cooking time is 7-8 minutes

Method:

* In a bowl, add rice flour. Add water. Mix it well so it is lump-free.

* Boil three cups of water in a separate vessel. Then add cumin seeds, salt and asafoetida when it starts to boil.

* Next, add the rice flour and water mixture and keep stirring so there are no lumps.

* Cook this for 5-7 minutes till the batter is consistent. If the mixture looks uncooked, add more water.

* Once done, turn the flame off.

* Add the paste of green chilies and mix well.

* Now add a few pinches of food colour of your choice. Do it quickly while the mixture is still hot.

* Spread it on a clean cloth under the sun and cover with a plastic sheet. Make sure you do not spread too many or the chips will become thin.

* Allow it to dry for one day under the sun. Make sure your turn them.

* Once completely dry, they can be fried.

* Fry on high flame, and press the chips lightly while doing so.

* They are now ready to be served!

This recipe is from scratch. You can also buy some from the market and fry them at home, if you do not want to wait too long.

Previously, Padukone had taken to Instagram for an ‘Ask Me Anything session’, wherein she was asked about the one dish she could eat for the rest of her life. And she revealed it was rasam with white rice and mango pickle.

We love a foodie like her!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle