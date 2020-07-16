Deepika Padukone can eat this dish ‘for the rest of her life’; find out

Deepika Padukone just revealed her favourite comfort food. (Source: deepikapadukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone just revealed her favourite comfort food. (Source: deepikapadukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone’s love for food is no secret. The Chhapaak actor, who has been cooking an assortment of delicacies during the coronavirus-led lockdown, recently revealed one of her favourite dishes.

Deepika took to Instagram for Ask Me Anything session, where she was asked about the one dish she could eat for the rest of her life. And she revealed it was rasam with white rice and mango pickle. Take a look:

She further revealed that she loved drinking South Indian filter coffee and chai, adding she makes amazing tea.

If you are a fan of rasam too, you can try the quick recipe involving only five ingredients. Else, you can also cook special immunity-boosting rasam by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, using thyme, a multipurpose herb that is known to cure sore throat, cold and even gastritis.

As for mango pickle, here is a traditional recipe by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s mother Rekha, made with unripe mango, mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds and other nutritious ingredients.

For filter coffee, all you need is a mix of boiled water and ground coffee powder (different from instant coffee powder) and coffee filter utensils to make an authentic cup of filter coffee; here is how you can make it.

Would you like to try these recipes?

