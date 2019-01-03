From Deepika Padukone Dosa to Chicken Sanju Baba: Food named after Bollywood celebrities

It’s not news that Bollywood actors have a lot of influence in creating trends or inspiring people. So when an Indian food joint in the US named a dosa after Deepika Padukone, we were not shocked, just mildly surprised. The creation by Dosa Labs in Austin, Texas has potato filling and a topping of fiery hot ghost chilli.

The tweet by Sailee elicited a response from Deepika Padukone herself, who mentioned that she was thrilled to begin the year on a happy note. “What a great way to begin the year…Happy New Year!”, she tweeted.

In Austin, people are eating Deepika Padukone as a dosa menu!! See the pic 🙄 pic.twitter.com/9c0mFeOyYL — Sailee (@sailee_rk) January 1, 2019

what a great way to begin the year…Happy New Year!😁❤️😁 https://t.co/61BuaOWylC — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 1, 2019

It’s not the first time that a food item has been named after a famous Bollywood celebrity or a film character. Aaoji Khhaoji in JM Road, Pune has a huge Bahubali thali – “Devasena Paratha,” “Katappa Biryani,” “Sivagami Shahi Pakwan” and “Bhalladeva Patiala Lassi” with other accompaniments, that claims to feed five people in one serving.

The popular Noor Mohammadi Hotel at Mohammed Ali Road in south Mumbai has a dish named Chicken Sanju Baba. Added to the menu in 2010, the spicy, gravy-based dish is a special recipe by the actor, handed down to the owner Khalid Hakimi and his chefs.

There is an Italian restaurant who has honoured Kareena Kapoor Khan with a “Kareena Kapoor Size Zero Pizza”, made of thin crust base and low-fat cheese. This happened soon after her massive weight loss during the filming of Tashan.

In Bandra, Mumbai, there is a Salman Khan-themed restaurant ‘Bhaijaanz‘ where the dishes are named after his film characters such as, “As sweet as Prem” dessert and “Chulbul Chawal”.

We feel it’s a little bizarre but can you blame anyone? Bollywood runs on adulation.