Deepika Padukone cooks a delicious Thai meal; check out the recipes

It looks like Deepika Padukone is exploring her culinary skills while at home, now that she has prepared an elaborate exotic meal for herself and husband Ranveer Singh. The Gully Boy actor recently shared an Instagram story where Deepika is seen donning the chef’s hat and cooking a variety of dishes.

Deepika’s menu comprised an assortment of delicacies: chopped Thai salad with sesame garlic dressing, vegetable tom yum soup, Thai green curry with rice, and cake for dessert. Take a look:

A while ago, we also saw other Bollywood celebrites like Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora cooking exotic dishes at home during lockdown.

If you are bored of your regular meals while being stuck at home, you could also try making some of these dishes, now that you have some time to experiment.

Thai salad

Here is a chopped Thai salad recipe by Pinch of Yum blogger Lindsay that you can try:

Ingredients

For salad

16 ounces – Frozen shelled edamame

5-6 cups – Baby kale

3 – Carrots (large)

2 – Bell peppers (1 red, 1 yellow)

1 cup – Cilantro leaves

3 – Green onions

3/4 cup – Cashews

For dressing

1/3 cup – Canola oil

3 – Garlic cloves, peeled

3 tbsp – Low sodium soy sauce

2 tbsp – Water

2 tbsp – White distilled vinegar

2 tbsp – Honey

1 tbsp – Sesame oil

1 tbsp – Lemongrass paste (ginger would also work)

Lime juice (a squeeze)

Method

1. In a food processor, puree all the dressing ingredients and then transfer the mixture to a bowl.

2. Boil edamame for three to five minutes in water. Drain and cool it.

3. Slice the kale, carrots, peppers, cilantro leaves and green onions, into thin strips.

4. Put edamame in the food processor and pulse five times till you get a minced texture. Repeat the process with cashew.

5. Put the salad ingredients in a bowl along with edamame and cashew and toss well. Add the dressing and toss a few times and serve.

Thai green curry

Here’s a chicken with Thai green curry recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor that you can also make at home:

Ingredients

10 – Green chillies

3-4 – Onion small

9 cloves – Garlic

1 inch – Galangal or Thai ginger

3 inch talk – Lemon grass

1/4 tsp – Lemon zest

1 small bunch – Coriander roots

2 tsp – Coriander seeds

2 tsp – Cumin seeds

Salt to taste

400 gm – Boneless chicken cut into 1 inch pieces

2 tbsp – Refined oil

3 cups – Chicken stock

3-4 – Kaffir lime leaves

3/4 cup – Fresh coconut milk

Basil leaves (few)

2 – Fresh red chillies, diagonally sliced

Method

1. In a mixer, put green chillies, onions, galangal, lemon grass, lemon zest, coriander roots and seeds, cumin seeds and a little salt. Add some water and grind it to make a smooth paste. The green curry paste is ready.

2. Heat some oil in a pan and add about three to four tablespoons of the green curry paste. Saute for three to four minutes.

3. Add the boneless chicken pieces. Saute for two to three minutes.

4. Add the chicken stock. Add some salt as per taste.

5. Add kaffir lime leaves. Cover the pan with a lid and cook for five to seven minutes.

6. Once it is cooked, add coconut milk and mix it well. Put the basil leaves and red chillies and boil for around three to four minutes.

7. Serve it hot with steamed rice.

