Deepak Nirula, pioneer of India’s first fast food chain Nirula’s, passes away: ‘Initiator of an era’

“For all the memories of a 90s Delhi kid, thank you,” read a tweet, referring to the iconic hot chocolate fudge, crispy desi pizza, and 21 Love served by Delhi’s iconic fast food chain, Nirula’s, as netizens mourned the demise of ‘a pioneer in fast food’ Deepak Nirula, who passed away on October 4 at 75.

While Nirula’s was founded by the Nirula brothers, Lakshmi Chand and Madan Gopal, in 1934, it was Deepak — the son of Madan Gopal Nirula — who was credited for making the brand popular across North India.

Remembering Nirula, the brand posted a message of condolence on its official Instagram saying, “Mr Deepak Nirula, a pioneer in fast food, introduced cuisines from around the globe to India and founded the country’s oldest and first fast food brand and because of him the people explored so many ice-cream flavours.”

“Thank you for giving us our first pizza, our first burger, our first ice-cream parlour experience, our first HCF with the motivation to be a scholar, and for making our first date so special. We’ll miss you, Mr Nirula,” it added.

Born on April 3, 1952, in New Delhi, Nirula completed his bachelor of science in hotel management from Cornell University in 1974. He has also been listed as a noteworthy food service executive by ‘Marquis Who’s Who’.

The fast food chain, which is present across 70 locations in the country, is famous for some of its offerings such as ice creams, sundaes, burgers and pizzas, that many 90s kids associate their childhood with. As such, Nirula’s demise had many reminiscing their nostalgic memories linked with the iconic brand, headquartered in New Delhi.

“Initiator of an era — Deepak Nirula will forever be an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and restaurateurs with vision. Companies will come and go, there won’t be another @officialnirulas,” a user wrote.

A few years before Maruti kicked off the car revolution in India in 1983, Deepak Nirula launched the iconic Nirula’s fast food chain in 1977! India’s first tryst with McDonald’s style fast-food which was of so quintessentially Delhi. Ah the Nirula’s softy! RIP Deepak Nirula. pic.twitter.com/ANMDC9t3BA — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) October 6, 2022

Another tweeted: “Deepak Nirula, the person who gave Delhi famous Nirula’s No More All my childhood memories are so interwoven with outings at Nirulas, Dating at Nirulas. Complete School, College life revolved around Nirulas. Nutty Buddy, 21 Love, Rum Raisin, American fried chicken.Thank You Sir.”

Today paid my homage and said goodbye to Deepak Nirula – the man who revolutionised QSRS in the country. Mentored hundreds of managers in the restaurant industry. Triple Hot Chocolate Sundae, Mutton Chops, Pizza and Ice Cream – the man brought so much joy to our childhood — Yogi (@yogye) October 4, 2022

“Deepak Nirula of Nirula’s fame no more! What an institution he built — Hot Choc Fudge will always go down as Delhi’s favourite dessert,” a user wrote on the microblogging site.

