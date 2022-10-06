scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Deepak Nirula, pioneer of India’s first fast food chain Nirula’s, passes away: ‘Initiator of an era’

"Thank you for giving us our first pizza, our first burger, our first ice-cream parlour experience, our first HCF with the motivation to be a scholar, and for making our first date so special. We'll miss you, Mr Nirula," Nirula's wrote on Instagram

deepak nirulaDeepak Nirula passed away on October 4 (Source: Nirulas/Instagram)

“For all the memories of a 90s Delhi kid, thank you,” read a tweet, referring to the iconic hot chocolate fudge, crispy desi pizza, and 21 Love served by Delhi’s iconic fast food chain, Nirula’s, as netizens mourned the demise of ‘a pioneer in fast food’ Deepak Nirula, who passed away on October 4 at 75.

While Nirula’s was founded by the Nirula brothers, Lakshmi Chand and Madan Gopal, in 1934, it was Deepak — the son of Madan Gopal Nirula — who was credited for making the brand popular across North India.

Remembering Nirula, the brand posted a message of condolence on its official Instagram saying, “Mr Deepak Nirula, a pioneer in fast food, introduced cuisines from around the globe to India and founded the country’s oldest and first fast food brand and because of him the people explored so many ice-cream flavours.”

“Thank you for giving us our first pizza, our first burger, our first ice-cream parlour experience, our first HCF with the motivation to be a scholar, and for making our first date so special. We’ll miss you, Mr Nirula,” it added.

Born on April 3, 1952, in New Delhi, Nirula completed his bachelor of science in hotel management from Cornell University in 1974. He has also been listed as a noteworthy food service executive by ‘Marquis Who’s Who’.

ALSO READ |A bite of nostalgia and comfort: How dine-ins are making a comeback after Covid lull

The fast food chain, which is present across 70 locations in the country, is famous for some of its offerings such as ice creams, sundaes, burgers and pizzas, that many 90s kids associate their childhood with. As such, Nirula’s demise had many reminiscing their nostalgic memories linked with the iconic brand, headquartered in New Delhi.

“Initiator of an era — Deepak Nirula will forever be an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and restaurateurs with vision. Companies will come and go, there won’t be another @officialnirulas,” a user wrote.

Another tweeted: “Deepak Nirula, the person who gave Delhi famous Nirula’s No More All my childhood memories are so interwoven with outings at Nirulas, Dating at Nirulas. Complete School, College life revolved around Nirulas. Nutty Buddy, 21 Love, Rum Raisin, American fried chicken.Thank You Sir.”

“Deepak Nirula of Nirula’s fame no more! What an institution he built — Hot Choc Fudge will always go down as Delhi’s favourite dessert,” a user wrote on the microblogging site.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 05:00:11 pm
Next Story

Bride walks to her ‘mandap’ with her grandfather holding her late father’s portrait. Watch

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

ernaux
As Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature, a look at the past winners of the prestigious global award
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement