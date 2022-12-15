Deep clean your cutlery with these effective hacks

It is as much about maintaining a spick and span kitchen as it is about good food. Just using a dishwashing liquid or a soap is not enough, make sure your cutlery is properly and deeply cleaned to avoid germs and other bacteria. In fact, just like there are hacks to help you out to master the kitchen prep, there are several good hacks to keep your cutlery shining bright and thoroughly clean.

How to do that?

Here’s a quick hack to try from MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria who took to Instagram to share the step-by-step guide.

Take a look.

“Be careful about what you use. Keep your cutlery always clean and safe by using my special ‘nuskha’,” said Bhadouria.

How to do ‘deep clean’?

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Baking soda

1tbsp – Salt

1 cup – White vinegar

Boiling water

Method

*In a tray, spread a foil.

*Add the ingredients one by one.

*Pour boiling water.

*Keep the cutlery like knives, spoons, and forks in I for 15 minutes.

*After 15 minutes, wash with running tap water. Wash with dishwasher soap and scrub well.

*Dry with a dish towel.

Note:

*Do not air dry as it leaves water mark.

Previously too, Bhadouria shared quite a few handy tips to help you out in your kitchen.

How to clean the gas stove?

To clean your dirty gas stoves, all you need is a quick solution made of baking soda and vinegar. In a bowl, add baking soda and vinegar to form a thick consistency. Rub your gas stove with this mixture and let it stand for some 20 minutes. When done, take a wet cloth and clean the stove again.

How to clean iron skillets and cookware?

*Wash and pat dry the cookware. (You can also heat in the stove mildly to remove any water.)

*Once it is dry, apply mustard oil all over.

*Once it is done, use a soft cloth or tissue to wipe away the excess oil.

*Store the utensil in a dry place.

“This will ensure that all your iron skillets, and pans are maintained,” said Bhadouria in the video.

