Five reasons you should eat fresh dates this monsoon

Dates can help you fight many allergies. (Source: pixabay)

If you already like eating dates, monsoon season is the perfect time to have them, given its numerous health benefits, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar mentioned.

Diwekar took to Instagram to share five reasons you should have dates during monsoons:

*Improves Hb (haemoglobin) and energy levels

*Used in treating sleep disorders

*Fights most infections and allergies

*Boosts exercise performance

*Relief from constipation and acidity

Dates are rich in fibre, potassium and iron and a perfect healthy alternative for your sugar cravings. In fact, research has shown that diabetics can also eat this fruit because of its low glycemic index. The phytochemicals or naturally occurring plant chemicals in it can further help lower cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease.

The nutritionist also shared the ideal time of the day when you can eat dates:

*First thing in the morning

*Post lunch if Hb levels are low

*Kids can have it mid-meal, especially if they are around puberty

To ensure the dates you eat are fresh, buy it from local markets and once you bring it to the house, you can also save the seeds and plant in your compound, Diwekar suggested.