Friday, December 10, 2021
Light vs dark soy sauce: Know the basic difference (and when to use them)

"Want to know the difference between the two and when to use them? Watch this video to find out," said chef Kunal Kapur

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 10, 2021 3:50:33 pm
Which variant of soy sauce do you often use? (Source: Pexels)

The popularity of Chinese food in India needs no retelling. From kiosks to fine dining restaurants, most eateries serve this cuisine. As such, some ingredients that are used to make these dishes, have become increasingly common in many households, too. One of them being: soy sauce.

ALSO READ |Does rice stick to the pan while making fried rice? Here’s a tip for you

But there are some common varities of soy sauce available in the market, namely light and dark soy sauce. And since they look similar, it can sometimes get confusing to differentiate between the two. So how do you do that?

Worry not, Chef Kunal Kapur recently answered this query in an Instagram video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

The chef mentioned that the stark colour difference between the two sauces, when poured onto a white plate, should be the first point to note.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Dark soy sauce has a much darker colour than the light soy variant, which has a light caramel colour, and you should be able to clearly see the difference as soon as you pour a little amount of each onto a plate,” he explained.

Chef Kunal then advised to check for the difference in viscosity. Dark soy sauce, by nature, is denser and thicker than light soy sauce, which creates the difference in taste and umami.

ALSO READ |Enjoy ‘garmagaram egg paranthas’ for breakfast today (recipe inside)

“I would recommend using light soy sauce as a flavouring agent, or as a dipping for your dim sums or momos. It will bring a subtle taste to your dishes. It has a milder flavour as compared to the darker variety,” he suggested.

Alternatively, use dark soy sauce when making Chinese stir fries, kung pao or chilly chicken which requires a darker colour and has a heavier taste on the palate.

We hope that these tips help you on your next Chinese cooking adventure!

