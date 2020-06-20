Not fond of dalia khichdi? Add some flavour to your regular dinner time

Relish the best of health and happiness with these dalia khichdi recipes. (Source: Vicky Ratnani/AmritaofLife/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Relish the best of health and happiness with these dalia khichdi recipes. (Source: Vicky Ratnani/AmritaofLife/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

The khichdi is filling and counts among the healthiest dishes as it comprises essential nutrients that are much needed for the body. In fact, dalia or broken wheat khichdi is said to be a good, wholesome option for people with diabetes as it as it has a low glycaemic index. But if you are bored of the regular dalia khichdi, try this flavoursome twist with these sumptuous recipes that two celebrities chefs recently posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

Chef Vicky Ratnani‘s recipe is here.

Ingredients

1/3 cup – Broken wheat/dalia

1/3 cup – Harra channa dry

1/3 cup – Green moong, whole

1/3 cup – Brown moong, whole

1/3 cup – Masoor dal

1 cup – Ambemor rice or Kolum rice

1/3 cup – Cauliflower

1/3 cup – Potato

1/3 cup – Green beans

1/3 cup – Carrots

2 no – Tomatoes, chopped 2 medium size

1tbsp – Ghee

1tsp – Hing

1tsp – Mustard seeds

1tsp – Cumin seeds

15 no – Curry leave

3 no – Green chillies, slit

Spices

1tsp – Red chilli powder

Turmeric 1 teaspoon

Garam Masala 1 teaspoon

Black pepper powder 1 teaspoon

Water 3.5 to 4 cups

Method

*Wash and soak the dals for three hours and rice for about an hour. Drain and set aside.

*Heat ghee, add mustard, cumin, slit green chillies and hing. Fry for 30 seconds.

*Add the rice, dals and veggies and mix well.

*Sauté for three minutes.

*Add the powdered spices and salt to taste.

*Top with water and pressure cook for three to four whistles.

*Let the pressure subside, open the cooker and lightly stir the khichdi with a fork.

*Serve hot. Garnish with fresh coriander and mint leaves. Enjoy.

Then we have Amrita Kaur’s easy recipe.

This is the easiest, quickest and super nourishing dish that anyone can make, she remarked, while sharing the Masala Khichdi recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup – Dalia (Broken wheat) or use any grain Dalia (Jowar Dalia is mostly used in my kitchen, said Kaur)

1tbsp – Ghee

1tsp – Jeera

3-4 no – Garlic cloves. pounded

1 inch – Ginger, pounded

1 no – Green chilly, finely chopped

1 no – Small onion, chopped

1 no – Tomato, chopped

1 cup – Chopped veggies of your choice like potato, guvar fali, matar, gobhi, gajar)

Spices

1/2tsp – Haldi

1tbsp – Coriander powder

1tsp – Amchur powder

1tsp – Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Water – 2 cups (double of dalia quantity always)

Fresh coriander for garnish.

Method

*Roast dalia on slow flame until fragrant and golden-ish brown. Set aside.

*Heat ghee in a pressure cooker. Add jeera. Once it starts spluttering, add ginger-garlic and green chilli. Add the onions and cook for a minute. Tip in the tomatoes. Cook for another minute.

*Throw in all the veggies. Add the dalia and the masalas. Stir to combine well. Add double quantity of water. Cook on high flame until one whistle, then further cook on slow flame for five minutes. Remove from the flame and let the steam release on its own. (Wait for at least 10 minutes before opening the cooker, basically). Garnish with dhania. Your “khila khila” Masala Dalia is ready.

Which one would you like to try?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd