Not fond of dalia khichdi? Add some flavour to your regular dinner time

The khichdi is filling and counts among the healthiest dishes as it comprises essential nutrients that are much needed for the body. In fact, dalia or broken wheat khichdi is said to be a good, wholesome option for people with diabetes as it as it has a low glycaemic index. But if you are bored of the regular dalia khichdi, try this flavoursome twist with these sumptuous recipes that two celebrities chefs recently posted on their respective Instagram accounts.
Chef Vicky Ratnani‘s recipe is here.
Ingredients
1/3 cup – Broken wheat/dalia
1/3 cup – Harra channa dry
1/3 cup – Green moong, whole
1/3 cup – Brown moong, whole
1/3 cup – Masoor dal
1 cup – Ambemor rice or Kolum rice
1/3 cup – Cauliflower
1/3 cup – Potato
1/3 cup – Green beans
1/3 cup – Carrots
2 no – Tomatoes, chopped 2 medium size
1tbsp – Ghee
1tsp – Hing
1tsp – Mustard seeds
1tsp – Cumin seeds
15 no – Curry leave
3 no – Green chillies, slit
Spices
1tsp – Red chilli powder
Turmeric 1 teaspoon
Garam Masala 1 teaspoon
Black pepper powder 1 teaspoon
Water 3.5 to 4 cups
Method
*Wash and soak the dals for three hours and rice for about an hour. Drain and set aside.
*Heat ghee, add mustard, cumin, slit green chillies and hing. Fry for 30 seconds.
*Add the rice, dals and veggies and mix well.
*Sauté for three minutes.
*Add the powdered spices and salt to taste.
*Top with water and pressure cook for three to four whistles.
*Let the pressure subside, open the cooker and lightly stir the khichdi with a fork.
*Serve hot. Garnish with fresh coriander and mint leaves. Enjoy.
Then we have Amrita Kaur’s easy recipe.
This is the easiest, quickest and super nourishing dish that anyone can make, she remarked, while sharing the Masala Khichdi recipe.
Ingredients
1 cup – Dalia (Broken wheat) or use any grain Dalia (Jowar Dalia is mostly used in my kitchen, said Kaur)
1tbsp – Ghee
1tsp – Jeera
3-4 no – Garlic cloves. pounded
1 inch – Ginger, pounded
1 no – Green chilly, finely chopped
1 no – Small onion, chopped
1 no – Tomato, chopped
1 cup – Chopped veggies of your choice like potato, guvar fali, matar, gobhi, gajar)
Spices
1/2tsp – Haldi
1tbsp – Coriander powder
1tsp – Amchur powder
1tsp – Red chilli powder
Salt to taste
Water – 2 cups (double of dalia quantity always)
Fresh coriander for garnish.
Method
*Roast dalia on slow flame until fragrant and golden-ish brown. Set aside.
*Heat ghee in a pressure cooker. Add jeera. Once it starts spluttering, add ginger-garlic and green chilli. Add the onions and cook for a minute. Tip in the tomatoes. Cook for another minute.
*Throw in all the veggies. Add the dalia and the masalas. Stir to combine well. Add double quantity of water. Cook on high flame until one whistle, then further cook on slow flame for five minutes. Remove from the flame and let the steam release on its own. (Wait for at least 10 minutes before opening the cooker, basically). Garnish with dhania. Your “khila khila” Masala Dalia is ready.
Which one would you like to try?
