Why dal makhani became the centre of a food debate online: ‘Tweaked it far too much’

Former MasterChef Australia judge George Calombaris recently shared his version of dal makhani, giving it a non-vegetarian twist by adding chicken stock cubes.

Calombaris demonstrated the recipe in an Instagram Reel, sparking criticism from several users who accused him of “ruining” dal makhani, despite his own admission that the recipe deviates from the traditional method.

In the now-viral video, the chef repeatedly clarified that his version was “not authentic,” but described it as “delicious and cheap to make.”

“Today we’re going to cook my version, and I’ll repeat, my version of dal makhani,” Calombaris said in the video. The recipe featured ingredients and techniques that differ from the slow-cooked Punjabi classic. He used finely diced onion, garlic, ginger, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, Kashmiri chilli, garam masala, butter, a small amount of tomato, soaked lentils, and chicken stock cubes.