‘Dahi, sev, kanda aur papdi bhi hai’: ‘Jalebi Chaat’ leaves netizens aghast

The list of weird food combinations keeps getting longer, and the latest one to feature on it is the Jalebi Chaat, which, as expected, has left netizens aghast.

After Fanta Maggie and toothpaste coffee, the chaat dish has lead to many jokes and memes on social media.

The combination of jalebis with curd, onion, and sev papdi was shared by Twitter user, Mayur Sejpal.

Take a look.

Aaj Friday ki khushi me sabko mere taraf se Jalebi Chaat… 😹 pic.twitter.com/MwNWHTiTBW — Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) December 17, 2021

The user wrote, “Jalebi Chaat for everyone from my side”.

The post instantly drew reactions from baffled Twitterati, with some even questioning the existence of the dish.

A user wrote, “I have lost faith in food”.

“Jalebi par sev kaun dalta hai bhai,” wrote another user, while other said, “Dahi, sev, kanda aur papdi bhi hai… Zoom kar ke dekho…”

Previously, weird food combos like Fanta omelette, Chicken tikka-tea combo, and mango ice cream chaat have left foodies confused.

In the recent years, people are going overboard with their food experiments to challenge their taste buds.

Here are some unique dessert combinations

Gulab Jamun sabzi

Gulab jamun sabzi (Source: Harsh Mittal/Twitter) Gulab jamun sabzi (Source: Harsh Mittal/Twitter)

In this unique sabzi, known to be a delicacy in Rajasthan, gulab jamun is deep-fried and added to a gravy, instead of a sugar syrup.

Green chilli ice cream

Green chilli with ice cream (Source: abasketfullofash/Instagram) Green chilli with ice cream (Source: abasketfullofash/Instagram)

In case you are in a mood to eat both spicy and sweet, here’s your option.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!