Lunch recipe: Dahi mirchiwala chicken is a must-try

For all non-vegetarian lovers out there, spicy chicken dishes are a lip-smacking treat. And if you have been missing your favourite chicken dish at your favourite restaurant, here is a must-try recipe that we thought would satiate your craving. Have you ever tried Dahi Mirchiwala Chicken or Dahi Pepper Chicken? If you think cooking chicken at home is a big task, take a look at this simple recipe shared by chef Vicky Ratnani.
Ingredients
1.2 kg – Whole chicken
Marinade
200g – Hung curd
15 – Curry leaves
1.5 tbsp – Ginger garlic
Few green chillies
1 – Lemon
Salt
1 tbsp – Black pepper powder, freshly ground
1 cup – Coriander leaves
1 tbsp – Mustard oil
Method
*Preheat oven at 180 degrees Celsius.
*Blend all the ingredients for the marinade.
*Marinate the chicken for two hours.
*Bake at 180 degrees for 15 minutes. Remove the chicken and brush the marinade again.
*Put it back in the oven for 40 minutes.
*Scrape all the pan juices and serve on the side as sauce.
*Serve with lemon wedges and a crisp salad.
