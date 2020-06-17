Lunch recipe: Dahi mirchiwala chicken is a must-try

Try this lip-smacking recipe today. (Source: Chef Vicky Ratnani) Try this lip-smacking recipe today. (Source: Chef Vicky Ratnani)

For all non-vegetarian lovers out there, spicy chicken dishes are a lip-smacking treat. And if you have been missing your favourite chicken dish at your favourite restaurant, here is a must-try recipe that we thought would satiate your craving. Have you ever tried Dahi Mirchiwala Chicken or Dahi Pepper Chicken? If you think cooking chicken at home is a big task, take a look at this simple recipe shared by chef Vicky Ratnani.

Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

1.2 kg – Whole chicken

Marinade

200g – Hung curd

15 – Curry leaves

1.5 tbsp – Ginger garlic

Few green chillies

1 – Lemon

Salt

1 tbsp – Black pepper powder, freshly ground

1 cup – Coriander leaves

1 tbsp – Mustard oil

Method

*Preheat oven at 180 degrees Celsius.

*Blend all the ingredients for the marinade.

*Marinate the chicken for two hours.

*Bake at 180 degrees for 15 minutes. Remove the chicken and brush the marinade again.

*Put it back in the oven for 40 minutes.

*Scrape all the pan juices and serve on the side as sauce.

*Serve with lemon wedges and a crisp salad.

