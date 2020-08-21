Make delicious dahi vada at home (recipe inside)

Whoever has tasted Dilli ki chaat can’t get enough of it. From the delectable bhalle papdi to yummy gol gappe, Delhi’s street food is all about mouth-watering treats. And that is one thing we have terribly missed during the lockdown. Even as many food stalls open in the unlockdown phase, sanitisation and hygiene concerns have kept many away from enjoying these street flavours. So what’s the way out? You can make delicious platter right at home.
Chef Amrita Raichand recently shared an easy recipe of Dahi Bhalla or Dahi Vada that can be made at home.
Here’s how.
View this post on Instagram
Alright so this time on popular demand for #ServdByAmrita here’s one of India’s most loved chaat/snack recipes! @tanvi_somani This one’s for you and all those who have been asking me for an easy recipe of #dahiwada for a while now! 😁Do try and let me know your feedback 💕 Dahi Bhalla/ Dahi Wada Ingredients For The Bhalla Urad dal( without skin soaked in water for 2-3hours ) – 1cup Salt – to taste Baking soda – a pinch Oil – for deep frying For the Dahi Mixture Curd – 2cups Sugar -2 tsp Salt – a pinch Jeera powder – 2 tsp Red chilli powder – as per taste Tamarind chutney – 1 tbsp Mint chutney – 1 tbsp Finely chopped coriander leaves – for garnish Method Heat oil in a deep pan. Wash the soaked urad dal well & drain all the water. Grind in a mixer-grinder to get a thick consistency using minimal water if needed. Add salt & baking soda to the batter & mix well. Wet your palms & start making balls out of the mixture & immediately add into hot oil to fry the vadas on medium flame. Fry till they turn golden brown; remove, cool slightly & soak the fried wadas in cold water for 10-15 mins. Once all the wadas are ready, remove from the water, press them with the help of your palms so that the water gets squeezed out. Store in the fridge or freezer depending on when you want to eat them. When ready to serve, add curd to a mixing bowl & season with salt. Add the other dry masala powders. Add sugar & mix well with the help of a whisk till the sugar gets dissolved & all the masalas are well amalgamated with the curd. Now place the wadas in a serving bowl, pour the curd mixture on them. Add some tamarind & green chutney with the help of a spoon & serve chilled, garnished with freshly chopped coriander leaves. #chefandbeyond #beingamrita #recipes #healthyisnotboring #healthyfood #mummykamagic #snacks #chaat
Ingredients
For bhallas
1 cup – Urad dal (without skin soaked in water for 2-3 hours)
Salt, to taste
A pinch – Baking soda
Oil for deep frying
For the dahi mixture
2 cups – Dahi
2 tsp – Sugar
A pinch – Salt
2 tsp – Cumin powder
Red chilli powder – as per taste
1 tbsp – Tamarind chutney
1 tbsp – Mint chutney
Finely chopped coriander leaves – for garnish
ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra enjoys Daulat ki chaat; here are some more Delhi street food delicacies
Method
*Heat oil in a deep pan.
*Wash the soaked urad dal well and drain the water.
*Grind in a mixer-grinder to get a thick consistency using minimal water.
*Add salt and baking soda to the batter and mix well.
*Wet your palms and start making balls out of the mixture and immediately add into hot oil to fry the vadas on medium flame.
*Fry till they turn golden brown; remove, cool slightly and soak the fried vadas in cold water for 10-15 minutes.
*Once all vadas are ready, remove from water, press them with the help of your palms so that the water gets squeezed out. Store in the fridge or freezer depending on when you want to eat them.
*When ready to serve, add curd to a mixing bowl and season with salt. Add the other dry masala powders.
*Add sugar and mix well with the help of a whisk till the sugar gets dissolved and all the masalas are well amalgamated with the curd.
*Now place the vadas in a serving bowl, pour the curd mixture on them.
*Add some tamarind and green chutney with the help of a spoon and serve chilled, garnished with freshly chopped coriander leaves.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.