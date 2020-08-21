Make delicious dahi vada at home (recipe inside)

Make this yummy treat at home. (Source: Amrita Raichand/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Whoever has tasted Dilli ki chaat can’t get enough of it. From the delectable bhalle papdi to yummy gol gappe, Delhi’s street food is all about mouth-watering treats. And that is one thing we have terribly missed during the lockdown. Even as many food stalls open in the unlockdown phase, sanitisation and hygiene concerns have kept many away from enjoying these street flavours. So what’s the way out? You can make delicious platter right at home.

Chef Amrita Raichand recently shared an easy recipe of Dahi Bhalla or Dahi Vada that can be made at home.

Here’s how.

Ingredients

For bhallas

1 cup – Urad dal (without skin soaked in water for 2-3 hours)

Salt, to taste

A pinch – Baking soda

Oil for deep frying

For the dahi mixture

2 cups – Dahi

2 tsp – Sugar

A pinch – Salt

2 tsp – Cumin powder

Red chilli powder – as per taste

1 tbsp – Tamarind chutney

1 tbsp – Mint chutney

Finely chopped coriander leaves – for garnish

Method

*Heat oil in a deep pan.

*Wash the soaked urad dal well and drain the water.

*Grind in a mixer-grinder to get a thick consistency using minimal water.

*Add salt and baking soda to the batter and mix well.

*Wet your palms and start making balls out of the mixture and immediately add into hot oil to fry the vadas on medium flame.

*Fry till they turn golden brown; remove, cool slightly and soak the fried vadas in cold water for 10-15 minutes.

*Once all vadas are ready, remove from water, press them with the help of your palms so that the water gets squeezed out. Store in the fridge or freezer depending on when you want to eat them.

*When ready to serve, add curd to a mixing bowl and season with salt. Add the other dry masala powders.

*Add sugar and mix well with the help of a whisk till the sugar gets dissolved and all the masalas are well amalgamated with the curd.

*Now place the vadas in a serving bowl, pour the curd mixture on them.

*Add some tamarind and green chutney with the help of a spoon and serve chilled, garnished with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

