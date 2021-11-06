Are you cutting, de-seeding pomegranate the right way?

Just like everything else, there is a certain way to even cut and have your fruits. While many tend to just cut fruits into halves, they don’t realise that when done correctly, it helps to not just simplify the process but also helps with better, optimum use of the fruit without wastage.

ALSO READ | From being a natural aphrodisiac to diabetes-friendly: Know the many benefits of pomegranate

One such often seen to be intimidating fruit is pomegranate. The red coloured fruit is known for its sweet, tart flavour with a juicy texture. Whether you have them raw or use them over salads, dips, or your humble raita, it is extremely important to learn how to de-seed them right.

Have you been cutting it right?

A Twitter video shared by a user showed us how to cut open a pomegranate without wasting the juice, spilling it all over yourself, and making a mess.

Watch.

Just in case you didn’t know how to eat anar (pomegranates) 😊 pic.twitter.com/mSrmHRoZo8 — Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@Afghanistan_5) November 3, 2021

Many users commented about how they didn’t know about it. However, some others expressed that how it may not work with Afghan pomegranates which are a lot juicier. “Ours is more complex and full of juice. Believe me, I’ve tried it,” said a user.

ALSO READ | Pomegranate can make your skin glow like nothing else; find out how

“Yes, this method is very good but only for the bigger breed of pomegranate. As everyone knows, Kandhari pomegranate is bigger than any other breed,” said chef Ashish Singh. For the small size pomegranate, we need to cut it into two halves and then take it out with the help of soft hammering or just pull out the pomegranate pearls by hand, he added.

Nevertheless, it is a good lesson to learn. Don’t you agree?

Below is a step-by-step guide to cut open and de-seed the fruit from chef Gauri Varma, Owner and Founder at Confect and G’s Patisserie

*To disclose the pomegranate’s insides, first locate the stem and cut a thin slice across the fruit.

*The white pulp divides the pomegranate into four to five sections

*Make a careful incision from the open section of the fruit to the bottom of the fruit with the knife’s blade, following a line of pulp. Carry on with the rest of the sections in the same manner.

*Pull the four sections apart with your hands now.

*Remove the big membrane in the centre.

*Place the pomegranate in your hand over a bowl of water, with the opening end facing your palm.

*Tap the pomegranate skin with the back of a wooden spoon until most of the seeds have dropped out.

*If necessary, remove the remaining seeds by hand, ensuring sure to discard the pulp.

*Remove and discard any floating white pith in the water. Fill a strainer with the leftover contents of the dish and set it over the sink. Now enjoy your fruit

Would you try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!