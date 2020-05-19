Ever tried custard cake? Here’s how to make it

Many of us have tried our hands at baking something during the lockdown. But most of our recipes have primarily revolved around chocolate and vanilla cakes. So what if we tell you that you can bake a cake that’s combined with another dessert? Wondering what it is? We are here to reveal just that.
Presenting to you an interesting recipe by chef Vineet Bhatia — custard cake. This cake is not only delicious, but is also an interesting take on your traditional custard recipes.
Custard Cake
Ingredients
2 cups – Self-raising flour
250g – Unsalted butter (at room temperature)
1tsp – Cardamom powder
1tsp – Nutmeg powder
2 cups – Caster sugar
3 – Large eggs
3/4 cup – Custard powder
1 cup – Full fat milk
Method
*Put all the ingredients in a large bowl and mix well.
*Pour the batter into a greased baking tin and place in a preheated oven at 169 C for one hour.
*After an hour, insert a skewer to check if it is cooked or not. If it comes out moist, then continue heating for another five-eight minutes.
*Once the cake is cooked, let it rest for 15 minutes. This will help you to slice the cake easily.
Would you like to try some today?
