Should you avoid sitaphal or custard apple if diabetic? Nutritionist addresses fears and facts

Sitaphal or custard apple is loaded with nutritional benefits. It is rich in vitamin B6, and contains calcium, magnesium and potassium. It tastes similar to pineapple and banana.

However, you may sometimes find people advising you against eating custard apple for fear of negative effects on health. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar busted the fears in a recent Instagram post:

Fear – Avoid if diabetic

Fact – It’s low on glycemic index; local, seasonal fruits are recommended for diabetics.

Fear – Avoid if fat

Facts – Good source of vitamin B complex, specially vitamin B6 so even works at reducing bloating.

Fear – Avoid if heart patient

Facts – High on minerals like manganese and vitamin C, has an anti-ageing effect on the heart and circulatory system.

Fear – Avoid if you have PCOD

Facts – Good source of iron, fights tiredness, irritability and improves fertility

Earlier, the nutritionist also shared the many health benefits of sitaphal:

*Heals ulcers and prevents acidity

*Has micronutrients that give smooth skin tone

*Helps improve haemoglobin levels

*Has bioactive molecules that display anti-obeseogenic, anti-diabetes and anti-cancer properties

How about adding this fruit to your diet?

