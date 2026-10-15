Kadi vs. neem patta: Dietician explains which herb is a better addition to your diet

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Leaves and herbs have long played an important role in traditional diets, particularly in Indian households where many plants are valued not just for flavour but also for their perceived health benefits. Two such commonly discussed ingredients are kadi patta (curry leaves) and neem patta (neem leaves). While curry leaves are a staple in everyday cooking, especially in South Indian dishes, neem leaves are often associated with traditional wellness practices and home remedies.
Curry leaves, obtained from the plant Murraya koenigii, are widely used to add aroma and depth to dishes such as dals, chutneys, and tempering. Neem leaves, on the other hand, come from the tree Azadirachta indica and are known for their strong, bitter taste. For generations, they have been associated with traditional health practices and are often consumed in small quantities, sometimes during seasonal rituals or as part of herbal preparations.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Curry leaves are usually consumed regularly in cooked food, while neem leaves are typically taken in much smaller amounts because of their intense bitterness and potent bioactive compounds. This raises an interesting question: when it comes to nutritional value and health benefits, which one is actually better to include in your diet? To understand this, we spoke with an expert.
Key nutritional differences between curry leaves and neem leaves
Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Curry leaves (or kadi patta) are rich in antioxidants like vitamins A, B, C, E, beta-carotene, supporting digestion by stimulating enzymes, regulating blood sugar via improved insulin sensitivity, lowering bad cholesterol, and promoting hair growth through iron and protein content. Neem leaves (neem patta) contain over 140 bioactive compounds, including nimbin, azadirachtin, and quercetin, offering potent antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory effects that detoxify blood, boost immunity, heal skin infections, and reduce fever.”
She adds that curry leaves gently enhance metabolic health and nutrient absorption for daily wellness, while neem’s bitterness targets acute issues like pathogens and inflammation but may mildly suppress appetite or cool digestion if overconsumed. “Both fight oxidative stress via nourishing organs like the liver/heart, and systemic purification, making them complementary in vegetarian diets for holistic vitality.”
How should curry leaves and neem leaves be consumed safely in a daily diet?
Malhotra explains, “Safely add 8-12 fresh curry leaves daily: Chew 5-8 on an empty stomach for alkalising detox, temper dals/sabzis/chutneys for flavoura and nutrients, or boil as tea (with cumin) post-meals for digestion. Neem: 4-8 tender leaves chewed mornings (spit pulp), or 10-20ml fresh juice diluted in water for blood purification. Limit to 3-4 week cycles. Dry-roast or powder both for storage.”
‘Some precautions to note: Start low (2-3 leaves) to test tolerance; curry leaves may lower blood sugar, so please monitor. It can cause rare allergies or interact with statins. Neem risks gastric upset, low BP, or autoimmune issues. Rinse well to remove pesticides. Increase water intake and pair with ghee/honey to balance bitterness. Overuse can disrupt gut flora, so cycle off monthly. Get blood work done regularly to rule out the continuity,” concludes the expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.