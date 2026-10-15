Kadi vs. neem patta: Dietician explains which herb is a better addition to your diet

Leaves and herbs have long played an important role in traditional diets, particularly in Indian households where many plants are valued not just for flavour but also for their perceived health benefits. Two such commonly discussed ingredients are kadi patta (curry leaves) and neem patta (neem leaves). While curry leaves are a staple in everyday cooking, especially in South Indian dishes, neem leaves are often associated with traditional wellness practices and home remedies.

Curry leaves, obtained from the plant Murraya koenigii, are widely used to add aroma and depth to dishes such as dals, chutneys, and tempering. Neem leaves, on the other hand, come from the tree Azadirachta indica and are known for their strong, bitter taste. For generations, they have been associated with traditional health practices and are often consumed in small quantities, sometimes during seasonal rituals or as part of herbal preparations.