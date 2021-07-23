This easy curry leaf oil will add a ‘bomb of flavour’ to your dishes

Right flavours and seasonings can instantly elevate a basic dish. And you do not always need elaborate ingredients to do so — some simple ones are enough to spread the magic. Chef Saransh Goila, who keeps posting tips and tricks to add more depth and flavour to your meals, recently shared another super delicious recipe hack!

While basil and oregano oils are widely known, not many people try making an oil for topping their dishes with one of the most commonly available food items — curry leaf. The chef shared a recipe for curry leaf oil that can be drizzled on khichdi, dips, hummus or even pizza. It is not only simple, easy and quick but also tastes delicious.

“Quick curry leaf oil to add a bomb of flavour on to any dish you’d like!” the chef wrote.

Here’s how you can easily make curry leaf oil at home.

Ingredients

*1 cup – Curry leaves

*1 cup – Coconut oil

Method

*Fry 1 cup curry leaves in 1 cup coconut oil.

*Make sure the leaves don’t get over fried.

*Once done, cool down the mixture.

*Coarsely blend the curry leaves and oil mixture.

*Seave it.

*Your curry leaf oil is ready.

If you want an intense flavour, leave the curry leaves and oil mixture aside for a week before blending it, the chef suggested.