Ditch curd rice, try thayir semiya for lunch today

A lot of us like to have curd rice for lunch because not only is it delicious and filling, but is also super easy to prepare. But, how about giving it a simple yet flavoursome twist? If the answer to that question is yes and you are willing to experiment a bit in the kitchen today, you are at the right place.

Take a look at the recipe from Archana Doshi, we are sure you will be tempted to try:

In the recipe, instead of using traditional rice, Doshi shows how vermicelli or semiya can turn the dish around.

Ingredients

½ cup – Semiya (Vermicelli), roasted

1 cup – Curd

For tempering

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

½ tsp – White urad dal (Split)

1 pinch – Asafoetida (hing)

1 sprig – Curry leaves

2 tsp – Sunflower oil

Raw peanuts

Salt to taste

5 to 6 no – Cashew nuts, for garnishing

Method

*First, boil the roasted vermicelli in 2 cups of water. Drain it and spread on a colander.

*Pass cold water through it. This ensures that the vermicelli does not become sticky. Keep it aside and let it cool down.

*Heat a kadhai/wok and add oil. Add the peanuts and roast till they turn brown. Remove and keep aside.

*In the same kadhai, add some oil and mustard seeds. After it splutters, add the other ingredients meant for tempering.

*Add the boiled vermicelli and mix everything. Add salt to taste and mix.

*Finally, add curd and mix well.

Curd semiya makes for a light and healthy lunch, said Doshi.

Would you try it today?

