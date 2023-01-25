scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Satiate your hunger pangs with these healthy, crunchy ‘Kiwi Corn Bites’

"You won’t be able to stop after eating the first bite. Take my word for it," Chef Meghna Kamdar wrote on Instagram

kiwisHere's a simple recipe (Source: Pexels)

Have you been looking for something new to try over the upcoming Republic Day long weekend? If the answer to that question is a yes, then you are in the right place. Today, we are here with something supremely healthy and crunchy, courtesy of Chef Meghna Kamdar.

“Kiwi Corn Bites — I am sure you will get these lovely green kiwi fruits in a nearby store. But, did you know that these Chilean kiwifruits are full of vitamin C? And I wanted to create these healthy bites using hung curd to go along with Monaco or crackers. You won’t be able to stop after eating the first bite. Take my word for it,” she said.

Here’s the recipe

Ingredients

2  – Kiwis
1/2 cup – Curd
Sweet corn
Capsicum
Green chilli
Coriander leaves
Roasted crushed peanuts
Green onions
1 tsp – Roasted cumin seed powder
Salt
Garnish – coriander, kiwi fruit and red capsicum

Method

*Chop two kiwi fruits and keep them aside
*In a bowl, take 1/2 cup hung curd (hung curd is prepared by removing water from curd and leaving it hanging in a cool place overnight)
*Add boiled sweetcorn, capsicum , green chillies, coriander leaves, roasted crushed peanuts and some green onions.
*Add chopped kiwi fruits.
*Add one teaspoon roasted cumin seeds powder and some salt
*Mix it up
*Spread it on top of salted biscuits/toasted bread/chapati or use it as a dip
*Garnish with coriander, kiwi fruit and red capsicum

“Enjoy the sweet and sour taste of kiwi with all those crunchy vegetables and spices. It’s an excellent creation that will go as quick-bites on crackers or blankets biscuits,” said Kamdar.

So, would you like to treat your guests to this easy-to-prepare recipe?

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 20:50 IST
