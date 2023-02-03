scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

‘Go nuts’ with this crispy, spicy, and salty preparation

 "These are everything you want -- sweet, spicy, salty and crunchy," Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness trainer, captioned the recipe video

Impress your guests with these healthy and delicious snacks. (Representational image: Freepik)

With the wedding season going on, parties and get-togethers have become inevitable. Also, given the nip in the air, we often crave for something spicy and crunchy, but eating pakoras or other fried savouries, no matter how tempting, is not healthy. Hence, we bring you a healthy recipe that is surely going to satiate your cravings.

Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness trainer, who frequently shares healthy recipes on her Instagram, recently came up with a party snack recipe that will not only tickle your taste buds but is healthy as well.

Calling it the best party nuts, she wrote, “These are everything you want — sweet, spicy, salty and crunchy. So if you’re having a party, go nuts.”

As such, without further ado, we bring you the step-by-step recipe for nuts that are not only healthy but quite easy and quick to prepare.

Also Read |This ‘fat loss’ snack can be prepared with ‘just 1 spoon of ghee’

 

Party nuts recipe

Ingredients to make black pepper caramel
*2 tbsp water
*2 tbsp maple syrup
*1/2 tbsp hot chilli sauce
*1/2 tsp garlic powder
*1/2 tsp onion powder
*1 tbsp black pepper powder
*1 cup roasted nuts ( I have used almonds, cashews and peanuts)

Ingredients to make chilli salt
*1 tbsp chilli flakes
*1 tsp sea salt
*1/2 tsp black pepper
*1/2 tbsp roasted garlic
*1 tbsp lemongrass

Also Read |Christmas 2021: Delicious snack ideas to impress your guests

Method

Advertisement

*In a sauce pan, roast the nuts and keep them aside
*Add all the ingredients and mix them well. Then, add the roasted nuts and give it a good toss
*Transfer it to a plate and let it cool for 30 minutes
*To make the chilli salt, add chilli flakes, sea salt and the rest of the ingredients and mix it
*Now put the chilli salt in the nuts and enjoy

Would you like to try this delicious snack?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 20:50 IST
Next Story

Woman pulls alarm chain on train with Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on board

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

A painting by Raja Ravi Varma at Gallery G in Bengaluru
Gallery G traces the history of Indian art as it celebrates 20th anniversary
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close