‘Go nuts’ with this crispy, spicy, and salty preparation

With the wedding season going on, parties and get-togethers have become inevitable. Also, given the nip in the air, we often crave for something spicy and crunchy, but eating pakoras or other fried savouries, no matter how tempting, is not healthy. Hence, we bring you a healthy recipe that is surely going to satiate your cravings.

Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness trainer, who frequently shares healthy recipes on her Instagram, recently came up with a party snack recipe that will not only tickle your taste buds but is healthy as well.

Calling it the best party nuts, she wrote, “These are everything you want — sweet, spicy, salty and crunchy. So if you’re having a party, go nuts.”

As such, without further ado, we bring you the step-by-step recipe for nuts that are not only healthy but quite easy and quick to prepare.

Party nuts recipe

Ingredients to make black pepper caramel

*2 tbsp water

*2 tbsp maple syrup

*1/2 tbsp hot chilli sauce

*1/2 tsp garlic powder

*1/2 tsp onion powder

*1 tbsp black pepper powder

*1 cup roasted nuts ( I have used almonds, cashews and peanuts)

Ingredients to make chilli salt

*1 tbsp chilli flakes

*1 tsp sea salt

*1/2 tsp black pepper

*1/2 tbsp roasted garlic

*1 tbsp lemongrass

Method

*In a sauce pan, roast the nuts and keep them aside

*Add all the ingredients and mix them well. Then, add the roasted nuts and give it a good toss

*Transfer it to a plate and let it cool for 30 minutes

*To make the chilli salt, add chilli flakes, sea salt and the rest of the ingredients and mix it

*Now put the chilli salt in the nuts and enjoy

Would you like to try this delicious snack?

