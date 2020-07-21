Make crispy jalebis with this instant recipe; watch video

Snack on homemade jalebis with this instant recipe. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Snack on homemade jalebis with this instant recipe. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Hot jalebis with a cup of tea is one of the best ways to enjoy the rainy season. So why wait? Treat yourself to some instant jalebis this evening and add some sweetness to your boring day. Check out the recipe by food writer Swayampurna Mishra and make instant jalebis; all it will take is just 15 minutes.

Take a look.

Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup – All Purpose flour or maida

¼ cup – Yogurt

½ tsp – Baking powder

1.5 cups – Sugar

Pinch of organic food colour (optional)

Water as needed

Method

*Mix everything using a whisk.

*Aerate the mixture a bit and make sure it is of thick, pouring consistency.

*Rest the batter for five minutes.

*Make a simple syrup with 1.5 cups sugar, a little more than one cup water, lemon juice, saffron strands and cardamom powder.

*Heat ghee in a shallow fry pan.

*Pour the batter into a squeeze or pastry bag.

*Start making jalebis, as big or small as you like.

*Once the jalebi is ready, soak it in the prepared sugar-cardamom syrup. Keep the syrup pan aside and cover it with a lid.

Would you like to try?

