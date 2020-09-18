Want to make crispy, crunchy pakodas? Follow these easy tips

Relish perfect pakodas with these easy tips. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock) Relish perfect pakodas with these easy tips. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It’s Fri(y)ay; that means it is time to indulge in your favourite snacks and welcome the weekend. But before we get on to any elaborate recipes, lets first take a moment and enjoy a cuppa. But then, no tea/coffee session feels complete without a crunchy snack to bite into — and if that leaves your mouth salivating, you are going to love the recipes and special cooking tips we have for you today.

So without further ado, presenting the tips and a flavoursome recipe(s) to make perfectly crispy and crunchy pakodas!

*Traditionally, chickpea flour or besan along with spices and ice water is used to make the batter for pakoda. But adding a bit of rice flour helps make the pakodas light and crispy as then they won’t soak as much oil when deep-fried.

*Choose a heavy-bottomed thick pan or kadhai, this will help maintain the frying temperature. You can opt for air fryers, too.

*The oil being used for deep frying should have a high smoke point — like vegetable and peanut oil. Avoid olive oil for deep frying as it has a low smoking point.

*Make sure you chop vegetables into thin slices, this helps keep the pakodas light and crispy.

*Pay attention to the quantity of water you add to the batter. Vegetables tend to leave water when fried. This could ruin the shape and size of the pakoda.

Ensure the batter is whisked well to get the perfect crunch.

*Always fry pakodas on medium flame so that vegetables are cooked well and turn out crispier. Ensure the oil is hot enough, otherwise, pakodas will soak up more oil leading to more fat. But if it is too hot, pakodas will turn dark brown from the outside, but may not properly cook from the inside. To check the temperature, slide a tiny piece of the batter first. It should rise and not turn brown too quickly.

*If you prefer a light crust, add baking powder (as per measurement). This ensures the batter is not too stodgy.

*Another way of making the batter light and airy is to whisk it with a whisk instead of a spoon. Use up the batter within an hour of making it otherwise it can get doughy and slimy.

*Ensure you fry in small batches. This helps maintain the temperature.

*Make sure your batter is of medium consistency, which means it is able to thoroughly coat moist foods like paneer or tomatoes and is also not too think for delicate foods such as spinach.

*Make sure you fry until the pakoras are golden brown evenly. Leafy greens may take less time as compared to starchy foods like potatoes (these may take as much as five minutes per side). Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.

*Keep warm, uncovered, in a preheated 250 F oven until all the pakoras are fried or serve immediately.

Pro tip: Keep a bowl of water and a tea towel near the frying area. After batter-dipping the items to be fried, rinse and dry your hands before continuing to fry.

Here are some recipes to try from Chef Amrita Raichand

Chef Amrita Raichand added a healthy twist to Indian popular snack 'pakodas'.

Beetroot pakodas

Ingredients:

1 cup – Beetroot (grated)

¼ cup – Besan

1 chopped – Green chilly

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

¼ tsp – Salt

1 tbsp – Chopped coriander

Water for making the batter

Oil for frying

Spinach pakodas

Ingredients:

7-8 – Spinach leaves (left whole)

½ cup – Besan

½ tsp – Garlic powder

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

½ tsp – Salt

1 – Chopped green chilli

Carrot pakodas

Ingredients:

1 cup – Grated carrot

¼ cup – Besan

1 chopped – Green chilli

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

¼ tsp – Salt

1 tbsp – Chopped coriander

Oil for frying

Method:

*In a bowl, take the besan, add salt and the rest of the ingredients.

*Mix well making sure there are no lumps.

*Heat the oil in a pan and make pakodas.

