scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 18, 2020
Top news

Want to make crispy, crunchy pakodas? Follow these easy tips

Keep these easy tips in mind to make the best pakodas. Would you try today?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 18, 2020 4:40:53 pm
crispy pakodas, how to make perfect pakodas, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, pakodi, crunchy pakodas, how to make pakoda batter, pakoda recipes bhajji recipe, bonda recipes, tips to make good pakodas, pakora, onion pakoda recipes, vegetable pakodas, indian fritter recipes, tea time snacks, homemade snacks, healthy snacks, binge eating, how to make pakodas with less oil, Relish perfect pakodas with these easy tips. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It’s Fri(y)ay; that means it is time to indulge in your favourite snacks and welcome the weekend. But before we get on to any elaborate recipes, lets first take a moment and enjoy a cuppa. But then, no tea/coffee session feels complete without a crunchy snack to bite into — and if that leaves your mouth salivating, you are going to love the recipes and special cooking tips we have for you today.

Brand Wagon Conclave

So without further ado, presenting the tips and a flavoursome recipe(s) to make perfectly crispy and crunchy pakodas!

*Traditionally, chickpea flour or besan along with spices and ice water is used to make the batter for pakoda. But adding a bit of rice flour helps make the pakodas light and crispy as then they won’t soak as much oil when deep-fried.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Choose a heavy-bottomed thick pan or kadhai, this will help maintain the frying temperature. You can opt for air fryers, too.

*The oil being used for deep frying should have a high smoke point — like vegetable and peanut oil. Avoid olive oil for deep frying as it has a low smoking point.

*Make sure you chop vegetables into thin slices, this helps keep the pakodas light and crispy.

*Pay attention to the quantity of water you add to the batter. Vegetables tend to leave water when fried. This could ruin the shape and size of the pakoda.

crispy pakodas, how to make perfect pakodas, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, pakodi, crunchy pakodas, how to make pakoda batter, pakoda recipes bhajji recipe, bonda recipes, tips to make good pakodas, pakora, onion pakoda recipes, vegetable pakodas, indian fritter recipes, tea time snacks, homemade snacks, healthy snacks, binge eating, how to make pakodas with less oil, Ensure the batter is whisked well to get the perfect crunch. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Always fry pakodas on medium flame so that vegetables are cooked well and turn out crispier. Ensure the oil is hot enough, otherwise, pakodas will soak up more oil leading to more fat. But if it is too hot, pakodas will turn dark brown from the outside, but may not properly cook from the inside. To check the temperature, slide a tiny piece of the batter first. It should rise and not turn brown too quickly.

*If you prefer a light crust, add baking powder (as per measurement). This ensures the batter is not too stodgy.

*Another way of making the batter light and airy is to whisk it with a whisk instead of a spoon. Use up the batter within an hour of making it otherwise it can get doughy and slimy.

*Ensure you fry in small batches. This helps maintain the temperature.

*Make sure your batter is of medium consistency, which means it is able to thoroughly coat moist foods like paneer or tomatoes and is also not too think for delicate foods such as spinach.

*Make sure you fry until the pakoras are golden brown evenly. Leafy greens may take less time as compared to starchy foods like potatoes (these may take as much as five minutes per side). Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.

*Keep warm, uncovered, in a preheated 250 F oven until all the pakoras are fried or serve immediately.

Pro tip: Keep a bowl of water and a tea towel near the frying area. After batter-dipping the items to be fried, rinse and dry your hands before continuing to fry.

Here are some recipes to try from Chef Amrita Raichand

food, recipes, indian celebrity chefs, ranveer brar, amrita raichand, harpal singh sokhi, punjabi, mumbai, delhi, mother's day, happy mother's day, love mothers, maa, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, emotional connection, fond memories, childhood, pakodas, beetroot recipes, ginger halwa, mother love, shower blessings, affection, warmth, malpua recipe, grandmother, egacy, family, families in food, chefs, celebrity chefs, cooking classes, cooking dishes, desserts, main course, continental, make your mom these recipes, Chef Amrita Raichand added a healthy twist to Indian popular snack ‘pakodas’. (Source: File/Chef Amrita Raichand)

 Beetroot pakodas 

Ingredients:

1 cup – Beetroot (grated)
¼ cup – Besan
1 chopped – Green chilly
½ tsp – Red chilli powder
¼ tsp – Salt
1 tbsp – Chopped coriander
Water for making the batter
Oil for frying

Spinach pakodas

Ingredients:

7-8 – Spinach leaves (left whole)
½ cup – Besan
½ tsp – Garlic powder
½ tsp – Red chilli powder
½ tsp – Salt
1 – Chopped green chilli

Carrot pakodas

Ingredients:

1 cup – Grated carrot
¼ cup – Besan
1 chopped – Green chilli
½ tsp – Red chilli powder
¼ tsp – Salt
1 tbsp – Chopped coriander
Oil for frying

Method:

*In a bowl, take the besan, add salt and the rest of the ingredients.

*Mix well making sure there are no lumps.

*Heat the oil in a pan and make pakodas.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

shehnaaz gill, shehnaaz gill photos, shehnaaz gill latest news, shehnaaz gill big boss, shehnaaz gill movie, shehnaaz gill
10 ultra glam pictures of Shehnaaz Gill you should not miss today

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 18: Latest News

Advertisement