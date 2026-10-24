Crisp, tangy and pink: The secret to getting sirke wale pyaaz right

Sirke wale pyaaz are more than a garnish—they are one of the many little things that add so much flavour to a North Indian meal. Their freshness and hint of acidity cut through the richness of heavy kebabs, tandoori dishes, and creamy gravies, ensuring a burst of flavours.

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How to make restaurant-style sirke wale pyaaz at home

Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef and Founder of Mulk & SJI Hospitality says, “Restaurant-style sirke wale pyaaz consist of perfectly balanced pickling liquid and the right kind of onions, along with sufficient time for resting.”