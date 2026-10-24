Crisp, tangy and pink: The secret to getting sirke wale pyaaz right

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Sirke wale pyaaz are more than a garnish—they are one of the many little things that add so much flavour to a North Indian meal. Their freshness and hint of acidity cut through the richness of heavy kebabs, tandoori dishes, and creamy gravies, ensuring a burst of flavours.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
How to make restaurant-style sirke wale pyaaz at home
Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef and Founder of Mulk & SJI Hospitality says, “Restaurant-style sirke wale pyaaz consist of perfectly balanced pickling liquid and the right kind of onions, along with sufficient time for resting.”
Here is how to get it right as suggested by the chef:
- The right kind of onions: Small Indian onions or shallots are naturally sweeter and hold a nice crunch. Peel them and keep the root intact. Make a small cross at the top.
- Balance the pickling liquid: Use an even ratio of water to white vinegar, plus salt and sugar, to balance the pickling liquid. The sugar cuts the acidity, and the onions don’t turn sweet.
- The pretty pink colour: For a nice blush and a touch of sweetness, slice two to three thin slices of beetroot and add them to the pickling liquid.
- Leave time for the liquid to work its magic: Let the pickling liquid work its magic for a few hours, and your sirke wale pyaaz will be ready to devour!
- Use gentle aromatics: Adding a few whole black peppercorns, coriander seeds, a slit green chilli, or a small stick of cinnamon can enhance the flavour profile. Be careful not to overdo it, as the onions should still be the star of the show.
- Pickling: Gently heat the vinegar mixture until the sugar and salt dissolve. Let it cool, then pour it over the onions. Refrigerate for 12-24 hours. Make sure the onions are completely submerged.
“I’ve found the key to great sirke wale pyaaz is getting the balance between a good crunch and that first delicate hint of pickling just right. The ideal sirke wale pyaaz should be crisp, slightly pink, and pleasantly tangy. Don’t let the pickles sit for too long, make a batch as needed and keep them in the fridge,” Chef Surri adds.