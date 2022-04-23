scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Cravings getting the better of you? Count on these low-carb snack ideas

"Take control with healthy low-carb snacks that fill your body with sustaining energy from healthy sources," said nutritionist Divya Sobti

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 23, 2022 7:10:30 pm
fruits, eating fruits, why you should eat fruits, when is the best time to eat fruits, how many fruits should you eat, eating fruits for health, indian express newsFruits can be eaten at any time of the day -- as snacks, with a meal, as a meal, etc. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Many times, we let our sweet or snack cravings get the better of us which hinders our fitness progress. While it may seem like an insignificant indulgence, one needs to keep a tab on what they have throughout the day to ensure they stay on track.

Explaining why low-carb snacks should be a part of one’s diet, nutritionist Divya Sobti said on Instagram, “Eating the wrong carbohydrates can cause blood-sugar spikes, sending your moods and energy levels on a not-so-thrilling roller coaster ride. Often, the ride leaves you craving more carbohydrates just to feel good again. Take control with healthy low-carb snacks that fill your body with sustaining energy from healthy sources.”

What are some of these snacks?

Fruit

It is an essential part of a healthy diet — and may aid weight loss. Most fruits are low in calories while high in nutrients and fibre, which can boost your satiety. Keep in mind that it’s best to eat fruits whole rather than juiced.

Baby carrots

Baby carrots are still jam-packed with nutrition. One medium baby carrot provides five calories and one gram of carbs, and is free of fat and cholesterol.

A handful of nuts

Nuts are generally an excellent food to eat on a low-carb diet. Nuts are high in fat, low in carbs, and a great source of several nutrients, including vitamin E, magnesium, and selenium.

mental health, cognitive health, nuts, eating nuts, adding nuts in the diet, healthy diet, indian express news Consume nuts when cravings strike (Photo: Pixabay)

Unprocessed cheese

Unprocessed cheese like cheddar, feta, and cottage can be an excellent source of vitamin B-12, and contains healthy fats. However, it is good to have in moderation.

Full fat yogurt

Full fat and thick yogurt can be a part of your nutritional diet as it doesn’t spike one’s blood sugar levels.

Almonds 

Almonds are low carb nuts that pack a powerful nutritional punch. They’re an excellent source of vitamin E, magnesium, riboflavin, copper, phosphorus, and manganese

