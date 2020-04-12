Craving momos? Here is how you can make it in an idli steamer

If you are dearly missing your momos and the scrumptious spicy red chutney, here is a recipe that comes to your rescue! (Photo: Getty) If you are dearly missing your momos and the scrumptious spicy red chutney, here is a recipe that comes to your rescue! (Photo: Getty)

We are missing all the times when we could go out and eat our favourite dishes. We are all missing our favourite restaurants, but it does not mean we have to miss the restaurant-like food, too. If you are dearly missing your momos and the scrumptious spicy red chutney, here is a recipe that comes to your rescue! This one doesn’t need a proper momos steamer so anybody can make it; read on to know more.

Ingredients

2 cups of all-purpose flour or maids

1/2 a cup of water or as and when it is needed

1/2 teaspoon of ginger

1/2 teaspoon garlic

1/2 teaspoon green chilly

2 big onions chopped finely

1 carrot chopped finely

1 cup of cabbage chopped finely

salt to taste

vegetable oil

Steps

*First thing to do is to prepare the filling by heating 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a pan. Saute, 3 chopped cloves of garlic along with 2 green chillis (chopped) and an inch of ginger.

*After you have sauted the above, it is time to saute 3 tablespoons of onions on high flame. Once, the onions are slightly golden brown, add a cup of finely chopped carrot and cabbage to it and stir all of it on high flame. Don’t forget to add salt and pepper as per your taste!

*Now that the filling is ready, it is time to knead the dough just like you do. It is time to pinch a small ball sized dough and flatten it with a rolling pin. Dust some all-purpose flour and begin rolling using a rolling pin to an almost medium thin circle (4-5 inches).

*Ensure that you are rolling from the sides and make sure that the centre is slightly thick. Take a heaped tablespoon of the stuffing and place it in the centre of the small sized flattened dough.

*It is time to seal the deal by pleating the edges slowly and gathering everything by pressing the middle. Seal the momos by forming a bundle.

*Now fill the idli steamer with water and let it boil for 15 minutes on high flame. In each little compartment of the idli plate, place momos at a distance. Do not forget to grease them slightly with oil.

*Steam the momos for a good 10-12 minutes until the sheen appears. Voila! You can have your street-style momos at the comfort of your home.

What are you cooking tonight?

