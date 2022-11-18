Tonight, try this healthy ‘no-bake choc raspberry tart’

Often, we feel like forgetting all about our diets and going on a binge-eating spree that will obviously include our favourite sweets and desserts. But then, we also know that it is definitely not the right thing to do. So, at such times, how do you satiate your sweet tooth yet ensure to stay healthy? Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has the answer!
The instructor took to Instagram to share a mouthwatering recipe for a chocolate raspberry tart with her Instagram followers. You can surely go ahead and enjoy this easy recipe as it comes with some healthy ingredients.
“Birthday treats, anyone? I decided to put my baking abilities to use and made myself a no-bake chocolate raspberry cake. What I love about this is that it’s easy to make and requires no baking,” she captioned the post.
“It is low in carb, sugar-free, and gluten-free which makes it perfect for any occasion,” she said while listing its benefits.
View this post on Instagram
Ingredients
𝗥𝗮𝘀𝗽𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗮 𝗷𝗮𝗺:
🍫 Two cups frozen raspberries
🍫 Two tablespoon chia seeds
🍫 Two tablespoon maple syrup
🍫 Two tablespoon hot water
𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗧𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗹:
🍫 One cup roasted almonds
🍫 One cup oats
🍫 Five large Medjool dates (soaked in hot water for 5 mins and drained)
🍫 Two tablespoon cacao powder
🍫 Half cup oat milk
🍫 One and half tablespoon vanilla extract
🍫 Pinch of salt
Garnish
🍫 Two tablespoon melted dark chocolate
🍫 6 dark chocolate squares or triangles
Recipe
Would you like to try these delightful treats?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!