Tonight, try this healthy ‘no-bake choc raspberry tart’

Often, we feel like forgetting all about our diets and going on a binge-eating spree that will obviously include our favourite sweets and desserts. But then, we also know that it is definitely not the right thing to do. So, at such times, how do you satiate your sweet tooth yet ensure to stay healthy? Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has the answer!

The instructor took to Instagram to share a mouthwatering recipe for a chocolate raspberry tart with her Instagram followers. You can surely go ahead and enjoy this easy recipe as it comes with some healthy ingredients.

“Birthday treats, anyone? I decided to put my baking abilities to use and made myself a no-bake chocolate raspberry cake. What I love about this is that it’s easy to make and requires no baking,” she captioned the post.

“It is low in carb, sugar-free, and gluten-free which makes it perfect for any occasion,” she said while listing its benefits.

Ingredients

𝗥𝗮𝘀𝗽𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗮 𝗷𝗮𝗺:

🍫 Two cups frozen raspberries

🍫 Two tablespoon chia seeds

🍫 Two tablespoon maple syrup

🍫 Two tablespoon hot water

𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗧𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗹:

🍫 One cup roasted almonds

🍫 One cup oats

🍫 Five large Medjool dates (soaked in hot water for 5 mins and drained)

🍫 Two tablespoon cacao powder

🍫 Half cup oat milk

🍫 One and half tablespoon vanilla extract

🍫 Pinch of salt

Garnish

🍫 Two tablespoon melted dark chocolate

🍫 6 dark chocolate squares or triangles

Recipe

Put all the jam ingredients in a bowl and mash until smooth. Be patient with it, the raspberries will eventually melt and become jam- like.

like. Put the tart shell ingredients into a food processor and process until smooth. Transfer it to a baking tray lined with silicon and use your hands to create a well in each. Freeze for an hour.

Fill it with raspberry jam and set in the freezer for 60 minutes again.

Garnish it with chocolate and set in the freezer for 5-10 minutes and enjoy!

Would you like to try these delightful treats?

