Craving something sweet? Here are some must-have desserts from around the world

Unless you have health reservations, there is nothing called ‘too much dessert’. Having a sweet tooth is a blessing. Imagine being told that you can try the best dessert delicacies from around the world. Won’t that be a dream come true?

Advertising

Salivate not, because we bring to you some of the most sought after desserts from around the world that are guaranteed to make your taste buds rejoice. So the next time you find yourself in these countries, you’ll know where to find the sweet spot.

ALSO READ | Have you seen the world’s heaviest avocado yet? (See Pics)

Black Forest Cake, Germany

Besides the mountain-top castles, Germany’s luscious black forest cake is its pride. Dark chocolate cake soaked in cherry syrup, a sour cherry brandy, along with a thin chocolate base and deep layers of whipped cream and fresh cherries… yummy! A black forest cake is the star dessert around Germany, where it’s known as a Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte.

Egg Waffles, Hong Kong

Advertising

This dessert-cum-snack is a comfort food for not just the locals, but also for tourists. Egg waffles are one of Hong Kong’s most iconic dishes and can be easily found on the streets. They are prepared by pouring batter into a heated dimpled iron. This humble dish also reminds one of a bubble wrap. Bite through the crisp shell into the soft chewy middle, and enjoy the play of textures as they come together in the mouth.

Egg waffles come in flavours like kaya and chocolate, though the undisputed favourite is the unadorned original. For a modern twist, sample the egg waffles with ice-cream accompanied by a side of whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Adventurous foodies can even try them with savoury toppings like fried chicken.

Brownies, United States

Chocolate brownies are classic American desserts. Whether you prefer them fudgy, with or without chocolate chips, cakey, or frosted plain, there are numerous bakeries across the country for you to choose from. One of the earliest recipes came out in Fannie Farmer’s 1906 Boston Cooking-School Cook Book.

Brownie making — being a century-old art — has become a mainstay treat; the base for sundaes and a seriously-addictive ice cream flavour.

Tiramisu, Italy

We all know tiramisu needs no introduction — but we’ll tell you something interesting about it. This classic Italian dessert is made up of sponge fingers soaked in coffee, traditionally layered between a coffee-flavored mascarpone cheese whipped with eggs and sugar, and then topped with cocoa. Tiramisu, though, is a relatively new dessert, originating in the 1960s in the Veneto region of Italy. Yet, it has become one of the most popular desserts in the world!

ALSO READ | Catching up with the showstopper couture cakes in India

Japanese Cheesecake

Japanese soufflé cheesecake is a light and fluffy dessert, combining the richness of cheesecake with the soft and airy texture of a soufflé. While other types of cheesecake can also be found in Japan, this one is the most popular. It is similar to chiffon cake, having originated in Hakata, Japan in 1947.