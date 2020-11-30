Craving something sweet? Celebrate winters with this eggless butterscotch pudding

Would you like to try this gooey dessert today? (Representational image/Source: Pixabay)

One of the best things about the winter season is that it makes our appetite swell. There are so many food options which we find palatable, and among them are desserts. If you are craving something sweet today, and are not in the mood to step out but instead bake something at home, here is a simple recipe of eggless, no-gelatine butterscotch pudding. Find out how you can whisk it quickly and surprise your loved ones! Read on.

Ingredients

For pudding base

– ½ cup brown sugar

– ¼ cup cubed butter

– 1tsp vanilla

– ½ cup warm cream

– 1 + ½ cup hot milk

– 5tbsp cornflour

For caramelized cashews

– ¼ cup cashews

– ¼ cup granulated sugar

– 1tbsp water

Method

* Set a saucepan over medium heat and add brown sugar and butter. Cook them both together until they melt completely and become a mixture.

* Into the mixture, add a splash of vanilla and stir well.

* Next, you need to add the warm cream. For this, you can heat the cream separately in a microwave and then add it to the mixture to get the perfect consistency.

* The butterscotch sauce is ready. You can take it off the gas and allow it to sit for some time.

* In a separate large bowl, meanwhile, you can combine hot milk and cornflour. Make sure there are no lumps in the mixture.

* Now you can put the saucepan with the butterscotch sauce back on the gas, and to this, you can add the hot milk and cornflour mixture. Cook until it comes to a boil and thickens. Keep stirring with a whisk.

* Next, caramelize some cashew nuts by adding ¼ cup of sugar in a fresh saucepan along with a tablespoon of water. Cook it in medium heat until the sugar melts and caramelizes.

* Now add some cashew nuts to this and stir well so that all the nuts get coated with caramel. Let it cool and harden.

* Once hard, crush them nicely and then add them to the thick butterscotch sauce for some crunchiness. Mix them well.

* Pour the mixture into two glasses. Put them in the fridge for about 30 minutes before you garnish and serve the pudding.

