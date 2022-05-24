scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Craving something savoury? Try making these crispy cheese balls (recipe inside)

This dish will instantly put you in a good mood!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 1:20:01 pm
Yummy! Would you like to try making this?

Whether you are looking to prepare some delectable evening snacks, or are expecting guests at home, there are some dishes that are instant hits. Among them are crispy cheese balls. While you can find them in restaurants and markets, there is more fun in preparing them at home from scratch.

Here is a recipe by chef Vrundan Raut, a chef trainer and freelancer — courtesy of Godrej Vikhroli Cucina. Read more.

Ingredients

To make crispy cheese balls (3 portions)

– Buffalo mozzarella cut in 3 pcs — 150gm
– Tomato sauce — 20gm
– Basil pesto — 10gm
– Rocket salad — 10gm
– Bread crumbs — 150gm
– Corn starch — 50gm
– Godrej sunflower oil — 500ml
– Cherry tomato — 2

For basil pesto

– Basil leaves  — 100gm
– Roasted pine nuts — 40gm
– Garlic cloves — 2
– Parmesan cheese — 20gm
– Olive oil — 40ml
– Godrej Groundnut oil — 20ml
– Salt — 5 gm

Method

* To make basil pesto, take all ingredients and put in a blender jar and give a quick 20 seconds mix on low speed. Store basil pesto in a bottle or container in the refrigerator.
* Add water in corn starch and immerse cut mozzarella into it and then roll in bread crumbs.
* Follow this process twice to get better results after frying.
* Take Godrej sunflower oil in a pan and heat up on medium fire.
* Add breaded buffalo mozzarella one by one and fry until golden brown.
* For serving, use a flat plate, arrange fried buffalo mozzarella in the center and drizzle pesto and tomato sauce around. Finish with rocket salad.

Would you like to try?

