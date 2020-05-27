How about some non-fried potato chips?

Try this lip-smacking easy recipe today. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try this lip-smacking easy recipe today. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

All of us love our share of potato chips. They definitely make for a quick snack. But how about adding some twist to the regular variety and also make it healthy? Here is a simple recipe that won’t make you feel as guilty about putting on those extra calories while bingeing on your favourite snack.

MasterChef India runners up Neha Deepak Shah shared this potato chips recipe made with purple potatoes. But the non-fried potato chips can also be made with the regular variety. This is what she had to say on an Instagram post, “Making non fried potato chips at home is an easy peasy task. I have used purple potatoes for this but you can use any potato. Chipsona variety is the best for making chips.”

If you are in the mood for something savoury which is made with less oil, this is the recipe to go for.

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Oil

Salt and seasoning of choice

2 – Potatoes

Method

*Wash the potatoes really well. If you want, you can peel them, but it also goes well with the skin too.

*Slice the potatoes really thin using a slicer. Wash in water until it becomes clear. This is important to remove excess starch.

*Dry the potato slices on a kitchen towel. They should be absolutely dry. Once dry, add oil and rub gently.

*Line these in a single layer on a baking dish (lined with parchment paper).

*Bake at 200 degrees C until they become crispy.

*Season with salt, pepper or any seasoning of your choice.

