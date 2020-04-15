Craving red velvet cake? Here’s how you can make it at home just like Lisa Haydon did

The lockdown is making us all extra-ravenous; and with our food cravings being on a whole new level, everybody is donning the chef’s cap. Lisa Haydon also recently joined the bandwagon by cooking a yummy red velvet cake. Are you craving some? We have you covered below.
READ| Shruti Haasan makes cookie ice cream sandwich; check out the recipe here
View this post on Instagram
Swipe 👉 for how we feel about staying home.. don’t mind my poor carribean accent @shabin67 and yes I’ve become a baker… 10 wks now. pasting the recipe below 😋 #stayathome Red Velvet Cake 3 cups flour 1 teaspoon baking soda 2 Tablespoons unsweetened natural cocoa powder 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 cup butter, softened to room temperature 2 cups castor sugar 1 cup vegetable oil (not olive) 4 large eggs, separated 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon white vinegar liquid or gel red food coloring 1 cup buttermilk Cream Cheese Frosting 400 grams cream cheese 1/2 cup butter, at room temperature 3 cups icing sugar 1 Tablespoon cream or milk 1 and 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C). Grease two 8 inch cake pans. I only had one pan .. so I baked the cakes one at a time. Make the cake: Whisk the flour, baking soda, cocoa powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Put aside. With a handheld mixer or whisk, beat the butter and sugar together on medium-high speed until combined. Add in the oil, egg yolks, vanilla extract, and vinegar and beat on high for 2 minutes. (Set the egg whites aside.) Add the dry ingredients in 2-3 parts alternating with the buttermilk. Add in the food colouring (however red you like) until combined (today I had none, fret not, this doesn’t change the cake taste. Whisk the 4 egg whites till foamy/firm. fold into cake batter. Divide batter between 2 cake pans. I only had one pan so I baked them one at a time. Bake for 30-40 mins. careful not to overbake as the cakes may dry out. Remove cakes from the oven and cool. The cakes must cool before frosting. Blend all frost ingredients together. Then slice the tops of the cakes off to make them flat. Frost cake one. Stack the 2nd and frost also. Refrigerate for 1hr & enjoyyy 🐷. This cake tastes even better a day later.
Read| Craving pizza? Here’s how you can make it in a mug
Ingredients:
- 3 cups – All-purpose flour or maida
- 1 tbsp – White vinegar
- 1 tsp – Baking powder
- 2 tbsp – Unsweetened cocoa powder
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp – Vanilla essence
- 1 tbsp – Red food colour liquid
- 1/2 cup – Milk
- 1/2 cup – Curd
- 1/2 cup – Vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup – Butter (preferably melted)
- 4 – Large eggs, separated
- 2 cups – Castor sugar
- 1 cup – Cream cheese frosting
- 3 cups – Icing sugar
- 1 tbsp – Cream or milk
- 1 cup – Buttermilk
READ| Bored at home? Learn how to bake a cake in a pan
Ingredients
*In a large bowl, sift the all-purpose flour along with cocoa powder and baking soda. Stir to mix well and keep aside.
*Next, in a different glass bowl start beating the sugar and melted butter until it becomes a smooth paste. Then add the 4 eggs (separated) one at a time and keep mixing to combine well.
*Now add the vegetable oil, white vinegar, vanilla essence, half cup buttermilk and beat until it becomes a smooth paste.
*Combine this paste with the dry ingredients in a different bowl and add a tablespoon of red food colour. Mix well.
*Take 2 cake tins of any size and pour the batter in each. Before you do that grease the tin with butter and dust some flour, or simply line it with baking paper.
*Preheat the oven to 177 degrees and bake it approximately for 35-40 minutes. Do so until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
*Once done, let the cake tins cool down. Prepare the frosting simultaneously.
*In a large bowl, start beating a cup of cream cheese with a cup of powdered sugar and a tablespoon of vanilla essence. Keep at it until it becomes a smooth creamy paste. Add heavy cream so the mix stops peaking and keep folding the cream cheese mixture for 10 minutes.
*Slice the cakes carefully to give it a polished edge and base to place the cream cheese frosting. Apply it using a knife and spread the frosting uniformly.
What are you baking tonight?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.