Craving red velvet cake? Here’s how you can make it at home just like Lisa Haydon did

The lockdown is making us all extra-ravenous; and with our food cravings being on a whole new level, everybody is donning the chef’s cap. Lisa Haydon also recently joined the bandwagon by cooking a yummy red velvet cake. Are you craving some? We have you covered below.

Ingredients:

3 cups – All-purpose flour or maida

1 tbsp – White vinegar

1 tsp – Baking powder

2 tbsp – Unsweetened cocoa powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp – Vanilla essence

1 tbsp – Red food colour liquid

1/2 cup – Milk

1/2 cup – Curd

1/2 cup – Vegetable oil

1/2 cup – Butter (preferably melted)

4 – Large eggs, separated

2 cups – Castor sugar

1 cup – Cream cheese frosting

3 cups – Icing sugar

1 tbsp – Cream or milk

1 cup – Buttermilk

*In a large bowl, sift the all-purpose flour along with cocoa powder and baking soda. Stir to mix well and keep aside.

*Next, in a different glass bowl start beating the sugar and melted butter until it becomes a smooth paste. Then add the 4 eggs (separated) one at a time and keep mixing to combine well.

*Now add the vegetable oil, white vinegar, vanilla essence, half cup buttermilk and beat until it becomes a smooth paste.

*Combine this paste with the dry ingredients in a different bowl and add a tablespoon of red food colour. Mix well.

*Take 2 cake tins of any size and pour the batter in each. Before you do that grease the tin with butter and dust some flour, or simply line it with baking paper.

*Preheat the oven to 177 degrees and bake it approximately for 35-40 minutes. Do so until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

*Once done, let the cake tins cool down. Prepare the frosting simultaneously.

*In a large bowl, start beating a cup of cream cheese with a cup of powdered sugar and a tablespoon of vanilla essence. Keep at it until it becomes a smooth creamy paste. Add heavy cream so the mix stops peaking and keep folding the cream cheese mixture for 10 minutes.

*Slice the cakes carefully to give it a polished edge and base to place the cream cheese frosting. Apply it using a knife and spread the frosting uniformly.

What are you baking tonight?

