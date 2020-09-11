Would you like to try pepperoni red onion pizza for dinner tonight?

Its the weekend, finally! And weekend calls for special dishes and quality time with family. So are you game to put on the chef’s hat and prepare something for your loved ones tonight? If the answer to that question is yes, then we have the perfect recipe for you — pepperoni red onion pizza.
Blogger Swayampurna Mishra from Lapetitchef shared the easy recipe.
Check it out below:
View this post on Instagram
Makes 2 pizza — a 10 inch one and a small 6 inch one. (Thinner crust)
Ingredients
2 cups – Whole wheat flour or bread flour.
1.5 tsp – Dry active yeast
1 cup – Warm water (at 110F)
1 tsp – Sugar
Pink salt (a pinch)
1 tbsp – Extra virgin olive oil
Pepperoni
Red onion
Method
*Start by activating the yeast. Heat water to 110F and add yeast and sugar. Set it aside till it’s all frothy; for about 5-7 minutes.
*Next, take a large mixing bowl and add the flour, oil, salt, the yeast mixture and knead till soft.
*Oil the bowl, cover and let it rise till almost 2.5 times the size. (45 mins)
*Meanwhile set your oven to the highest temperature and preheat it. But don’t stop when it beeps. This is very important! We want that oven to be like a furnace. So keep heating it for 30 minutes. Time it accordingly. Don’t heat the oven from the beginning.
*Once the dough rises, remove it to the countertop and knock out the air. Divide into two portions. Now gently press it out using your fingers.
*Roll the pizza.
*Spread sauce on the base, leave a ½ inch margin. Sprinkle mozzarella all over. Lay it with the toppings of choice, sprinkle more mozzarella, add some seasoning and bake.
*Make sure you were heating a pizza stone or a baking tray (turned upside down) while preheating the oven.
*Now carefully (use oven mittens) remove the stone, sprinkle some semolina on the stone and slide off the pizza on to the stone.
*Bake for 12 minutes. The indicator is the cheese and crust, more than the time because every oven is different, so is the size and thickness of your crust.
