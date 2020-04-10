Follow Us:
Craving pizza? Here’s how you can make it in a mug

With food delivery options being extremely limited, you may have been missing your favourite pizza, but not anymore.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 10, 2020 2:20:57 pm
pizza in a mug, pizza in a mug recipe, pizza in a mug recipe, pizza in a mug recipe, pizza in a mug youtube ingredients, Here’s a brilliant hack where you can make pizza in a mug and trust us, it is as yummy as it gets! (Photo: Getty)

Thank god for food hacks that are helping us bring variety into our meals, and also a respite to our taste buds during the lockdown. With food delivery options being extremely limited, you may have been missing your favourite pizza, but not anymore. Here’s a brilliant hack on how you can now make pizza in a mug, and trust us, it is yummy!

Ingredients

  • A pinch of salt
  • 4 tbsp – All purpose flour or maida
  • 1/2 tbsp – Baking powder
  • 3 tbsp – Milk
  • 2 tbsp – Pizza sauce
  • 1 tbsp – Olive oil
  • 3 tbsp – Shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 tbsp – Dried oregano

For topping:

  • Red chilli flakes
  • Black or green olives

Steps

*Begin by mixing all the dry ingredients together. Once mixed, add some milk to it. Do this in the mug you are going to use to bake.

*Next, add olive oil and mix all the ingredients together until they are combined. Once the batter is set, top it off by generously spreading the pizza sauce over the batter.

*It is time to now added a generous amount of pizza toppings, you could go for olives, diced tomatoes, onions and capsicums.

*Now set it in the microwave for 2 minutes until it rises. Check to see if the batter is perfectly baked. If not, microwave it for 4 minutes.

*Take the cup out and let it cool down for 10 minutes.

It is time to dive in and enjoy!

