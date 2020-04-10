Craving pizza? Here’s how you can make it in a mug

Here’s a brilliant hack where you can make pizza in a mug and trust us, it is as yummy as it gets! (Photo: Getty) Here’s a brilliant hack where you can make pizza in a mug and trust us, it is as yummy as it gets! (Photo: Getty)

Thank god for food hacks that are helping us bring variety into our meals, and also a respite to our taste buds during the lockdown. With food delivery options being extremely limited, you may have been missing your favourite pizza, but not anymore. Here’s a brilliant hack on how you can now make pizza in a mug, and trust us, it is yummy!

Ingredients

A pinch of salt

4 tbsp – All purpose flour or maida

1/2 tbsp – Baking powder

3 tbsp – Milk

2 tbsp – Pizza sauce

1 tbsp – Olive oil

3 tbsp – Shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 tbsp – Dried oregano

For topping:

Red chilli flakes

Black or green olives

Steps

*Begin by mixing all the dry ingredients together. Once mixed, add some milk to it. Do this in the mug you are going to use to bake.

*Next, add olive oil and mix all the ingredients together until they are combined. Once the batter is set, top it off by generously spreading the pizza sauce over the batter.

*It is time to now added a generous amount of pizza toppings, you could go for olives, diced tomatoes, onions and capsicums.

*Now set it in the microwave for 2 minutes until it rises. Check to see if the batter is perfectly baked. If not, microwave it for 4 minutes.

*Take the cup out and let it cool down for 10 minutes.

It is time to dive in and enjoy!

