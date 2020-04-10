Craving pizza? Here’s how you can make it in a mug

Thank god for food hacks that are helping us bring variety into our meals, and also a respite to our taste buds during the lockdown. With food delivery options being extremely limited, you may have been missing your favourite pizza, but not anymore. Here’s a brilliant hack on how you can now make pizza in a mug, and trust us, it is yummy!
Ingredients
- A pinch of salt
- 4 tbsp – All purpose flour or maida
- 1/2 tbsp – Baking powder
- 3 tbsp – Milk
- 2 tbsp – Pizza sauce
- 1 tbsp – Olive oil
- 3 tbsp – Shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/4 tbsp – Dried oregano
For topping:
- Red chilli flakes
- Black or green olives
Steps
*Begin by mixing all the dry ingredients together. Once mixed, add some milk to it. Do this in the mug you are going to use to bake.
*Next, add olive oil and mix all the ingredients together until they are combined. Once the batter is set, top it off by generously spreading the pizza sauce over the batter.
*It is time to now added a generous amount of pizza toppings, you could go for olives, diced tomatoes, onions and capsicums.
*Now set it in the microwave for 2 minutes until it rises. Check to see if the batter is perfectly baked. If not, microwave it for 4 minutes.
*Take the cup out and let it cool down for 10 minutes.
It is time to dive in and enjoy!
